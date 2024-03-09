Who Has Kristen Stewart Dated? Everything To Know About Her Past And Present Love Life

Kristen Stewart, also known by her famous character Bella Swan, has been adored by audiences for years. Stewart, who starred in the popular Twilight film series, has had her own real-life love stories too. From Robert Pattinson, her Twilight co-star, to other prominent names, Stewart has been rumored to date various celebrities. Now that the 33-year-old is engaged to Dylan Meyer, people are curious about Stewart's dating history. Who has the actress dated until now? Let's find out.

Michael Angarano and Kristen Stewart (2005)

Stewart and Angarano met on the set of Speak in 2004 but were only linked romantically starting in 2005. The two initially laughed off speculation about their relationship when asked about it in interviews, as Stewart told E!Online. Though the couple frequently displayed public affection, they ultimately broke up in 2009 after several years together. However, Angarano and Stewart maintained a professional relationship and continued working on separate projects after their split.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart (2009)

The most beloved on-screen couple since 2009, the entire Twilight series is remembered for the intense romance between Pattinson and Stewart. The two became official after the release of the first Twilight film in 2009, trying to keep their relationship lowkey and away from paparazzi. However, speculation grew when a 2012 photo surfaced of Stewart and director Rupert Sanders, while Stewart was still dating Pattinson. This infidelity prompted Stewart to issue a public apology, stating, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused...This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob.” They eventually split in 2013 after the scandal. However, no further details emerged about Sanders and Stewart ever dating.

Clicia Cargile and Kristen Stewart (2016)

Stewart and Cargile were first spotted together in 2014 but only officially became a couple in 2016. In July 2016, Stewart gushed about Cargile to Elle UK, stating, "Right now I'm just really in love with my girlfriend." She added, "We've broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.’" This was rumored to be Stewart's first relationship with a woman. The Love Lies Bleeding actress shared that it was much easier for her to date girls. In 2017, on a live SNL episode, Stewart publicly revealed details about her sexuality and personal journey.

St. Vincent and Kristen Stewart (2016)

The musician St. Vincent and Stewart were spotted together at the Bowery Hotel in New York City in 2016. A source revealed to media outlets that the two were inseparable at the 2016 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, even walking hand-in-hand at the event. However, the couple split up after just a few months of dating.

Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart (2016)

Stewart was also reported to be dating model Stella Maxwell. A source told People the two were "having fun" together. Their relationship apparently started on the set of the film Lizzie. Another source revealed that when Stewart was filming in Savannah, "She spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her," adding "She was with Kristen on the set most days." They were last spotted together in Amsterdam while Stewart was on a break from filming the Charlie’s Angels remake. Stewart and Maxwell then allegedly parted ways in December 2018. However, there were brief reconciliations between Stewart and Maxwell following Stewart's breakup with stylist Sara Dinkin.

Sara Dinkin and Kristen Stewart (2018)

Stylist Sara Dinkin and Stewart were seen together after the actress broke up with Maxwell. Soon after, the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. They spent Christmas Eve 2018 together and took a long walk around Los Feliz. The couple was also seen getting cozy at Coachella during a 1975 performance. However, Stewart and Dinkin broke up a short time later.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart (2019)

Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer were first spotted kissing on a New York City sidewalk in August 2019. The two had reportedly met on a film set in 2013 and made their relationship Instagram official on October 27, 2019. Sources have since revealed that the couple got engaged and are very much in love. An insider shared that the Underwater actress enjoys domestic life at home with Meyer. Despite Stewart's previous fears about childbirth, the two are also allegedly making plans to expand their family.

