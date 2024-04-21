'Most Stunning Woman': Bethenny Frankel Announces Her Mother Bernadette Birk Passed Away After Lung Cancer Battle

Bethenny Frankel's mother Bernadette Birk is no more. Frankel informed her mother passed away on April 19 at the age of 73. On Saturday, April 20, the podcaster and former reality star posted a message on Instagram about the death of her mom. The message showed pictures of Birk, also known as Bonnie.

Although some photos showed only Birk, others featured Frankel with her mother despite their difficult relationship, as explained by the podcaster in the caption. The last picture was an image of Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, standing next to her grandmother dressed in a blue sweatshirt.

Bethenny Frankel’s Sixth Sense Told Her About Her Mother’s Death

The first thing Bethenny Frankel did in her Instagram caption was to inform her followers that she lost her mother due to lung cancer. She mentioned her mother was said to have been a complex person who had known pain, isolation, and personal struggles. Despite all these issues, Frankel still stressed the absolute beauty of her mother as well as that she used it as an escape route from a brutal home, just like Frankel herself.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Frankel also pointed out her late mother’s intelligence besides her sense of humor, cultural openness, and maturity. Her mother fought eating disorders, alcoholism, and substance abuse over many years. However, through various obstacles her mother went through; this didn’t make them not love each other.

The former Shark Tank star wrote, “I had a sixth sense she had passed. I had started to release some trauma, was dancing to the song “I’m alive” in her favorite designer Alaia dress as she was dying.”

What Was The Cause Of Frankel’s Turbulent Relationship With Her Mother?

Frankel’s bestselling memoir titled, A Place Of Yes, talked about how her mother created an unsafe environment during her childhood. The podcaster had an estranged relationship with both her parents: including Bobby Frankel who died early in 2009 during her appearance in the third season of The Real Housewives of New York City, and she said she had no bond with her mother either.

Bethenny’s observation about her late mother's turbulent existence, marked by pain, addiction, and isolation is one that stirs mixed emotions. She may have gone through hell but the former Bravo star was able to learn from her mom and love her despite her inability to be a good mother.

Having had a rough childhood, Frankel had chosen to become a mom at an early age. Coming together with her mother during the last days of her life, the podcaster has accepted how selfless she can be and treasures some happy times they had.

In parting from her mother for good, Bethenny Frankel thanked her for what she had done for them, mourned the loss of many relationship-building chances, and admitted the perplexity of family connections.

ALSO READ: 'He Asked The Driver To Take Him Back': Bethenny Frankel Discusses 'Red Flags' Before Marriage To Jason Hoppy