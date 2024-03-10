Academy Awards 2024: Exploring The 10 Most Viral Oscar Moments Of All Time Ahead Of This Year's Ceremony

The Oscars are undeniably the mother of all shows and they usually run quite smoothly, considering the enthusiasm of the fans and the prestigious reputation they hold. But sometimes memorable things also happen that people talk about for years. Looking back on the last 10 years, Pinkvilla takes a minute and recalls the biggest viral moments from the past Oscar award nights including the iconic Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper live performances and the Will Smith slap controversy.

1. Idina Menzel mistaken as Adele Dazeem (2014)

This was one moment before Idina Menzel performed Let It Go from Frozen at the Oscars in 2014 and John Travolta was supposed to introduce her. But he messed up her name and called her Adele Dazeem instead. This mistake became a big joke, but Menzel said it actually helped her career.

2. Ellen DeGeneres’ Selfie That Broke Twitter (2014)

During the 2014 Oscars, the host took a selfie with several celebrities, including Bradley Cooper, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jared Leto. The tweet became so popular that it crashed Twitter and became one of the most shared posts on the platform, with over two million retweets in just two hours. Overall, the tweet generated nearly 4.87 million engagements and remains one of the top 5 most retweeted posts on the platform of all time.

Advertisement

3. Brie Larson Hugging Sexual Assault Victims (2016)

During Lady Gaga’s performance of ‘Til It Happens to You from The Hunting Ground at the Oscars finale, sexual assault survivors joined her onstage. Afterward, Best Actress winner Brie Larson hugged each survivor as they left the stage, a touching moment captured by THR’s Chris Gardner that quickly went viral.

4. EnvelopeGate (2017)

This one happens to be the most iconic and talked-about moment and perhaps no Oscars moment compares to the chaos that ensued at the end of the 89th Oscars in 2017—when the wrong best picture winner was announced. Faye Dunaway mistakenly declared La La Land as the winner instead of Moonlight, leading to confusion and disbelief both on and off stage.

5. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Steamy Shallow Performance: From A Star Is Born (2018)

Fans have already loved the duo on screen, but when both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2018 Oscar performance of 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born sparked rumors of romance due to their intense chemistry, fans thought they were madly in love. However, despite speculation, Gaga later clarified in interviews that they were just friends.

6. Billy Porter’s Tuxedo Gown (2019)

At the 2019 Oscars, the actor wore a striking black velvet tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano, garnering praise from fashion critics and fans alike. Porter's bold fashion statement solidified his status as a celebrity and style icon. Later, at the 2023 Golden Globes, he made another quirky statement in a fuchsia pink tuxedo gown, also crafted by Siriano.

7. Bong Joon Ho’s Very Fun Year (2020)

Bong Joon Ho had a blast at the 2020 Oscars, winning big for his movie Parasite. He won the Best Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Picture awards. During his speech, he joked about drinking all night, and later, his Oscars kiss created an adorable moment that went viral.

Advertisement

8. The Slap (2022)

This controversial moment took the internet by storm. During the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith, nominated for his role in King Richard, shocked the world by slapping presenter Chris Rock. It happened after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith shouted at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. As a result, Smith resigned from the Academy and was banned from its events for 10 years.

9. Hugh Grant’s Awkward Red Carpet Interview (2023)

Last year, a viral interview captured Hugh Grant appearing rude and unamused while answering questions from Ashley Graham on the red carpet. Viewers criticized the British actor for his unpreparedness and awkward demeanor, with Grant leaving the interview looking as puzzled as the audience felt.

10. Patricia Arquette’s Gender Pay Equality Speech (2015)

When Patricia won the Oscar for her performance in Boyhood, she used her acceptance speech to advocate for equal pay for women. The camera then showed Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez in the audience, applauding her message.

ALSO READ: Why Are The Academy Awards 2024 Starting Early? Reason Behind New Timings Of Oscars Explained

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Why Are The Oscars Bringing Back ‘Fab 5’ Presenters Format This Year? Explained