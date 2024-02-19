Is Ellen DeGeneres Returning To Stand-Up Comedy? Comedian’s Surprise LA Set Teases Fans

Ellen DeGeneres , the beloved former talk show host and comedian, delighted fans by returning to stand-up comedy on Thursday night. She performed a surprise set at the Largo in Los Angeles as part of Beth Stelling's Beth & Pals show.

The 66-year-old comedian joined a stellar lineup featuring Adam Sandler , Sarah Silverman, and Aidy Bryant. DeGeneres arrived at the venue with her wife, Portia de Rossi, as captured in videos shared on social media, showing their excitement for the evening.

ALSO READ: Do Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres have a feud? Exploring the time when the actress called the host out on her lie

Ellen DeGeneres teases stand-up return: fans buzz with anticipation

Dressed in her classic moto jacket, jeans, and sneakers, DeGeneres received enthusiastic applause as she took the stage, prompting some audience members to leap from their seats.

Videos doing the rounds on social media show how DeGeneres was welcomed by a lively crowd before her stand-up routine started.

Though the specifics of her set have been kept secret, DeGeneres teased fans with a playful message: "You'll see it soon enough," sparking excitement among eager fans awaiting her return to the stage after her talk show ended in 2022.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s like my little brother...': When Ellen DeGeneres trolled Selena Gomez for THIS Justin Bieber statement

Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres' stand-up comeback: A return to comedy club roots

DeGeneres' stand-up return is significant since she started her career with comedy clubs before TV success.

She starred in two TV sitcoms, Ellen from 1994 to 1998 and The Ellen Show from 2001 to 2002. During Ellen's fourth season in 1997, she came out as a lesbian on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Not only that, her character, Ellen Morgan, also reached out to a therapist played by Winfrey. The show addressed LGBT issues, including the coming-out process. In 2008, she married her longtime girlfriend, Portia de Rossi.

However, Primetime Emmy Award actor Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t confirmed if her latest surprise performance marks a full stand-up comeback, but the Largo hinted at a brand new stint coming soon for her fans or a possible return to her comedy origins, which could include touring, specials, or online content.

Fans now eagerly await the official release of DeGeneres' stand-up set anticipating a grand comeback.

ALSO READ: Revisiting 10 Memorable Moments From People's Choice Awards Ahead Of 2024 Ceremony