Coachella 2024 Weekend One: Best Surprise Performances Featuring Billie Eilish, Shakira And Olivia Rodrigo

Coachella 2024 was packed with surprise performances! From Billie Eilish singing duets with Headliner Lana Del Ray to global pop star Sharira amping up the crowd with her surprise appearance at Bizarrap’s show.

Billie Eilish X Lana Del Ray

The annual two-week music festival is back with a staked line-up of artists. The Radio singer kick-started the festival as the Headliner with a hit setlist. She performed her hit songs Summertime Sadness and Doin' Time.

An expected guest appearance made the crowd lose it! It was none other than the Bad Guy singer herself. She sang two duets with Lana, one from her discography, the song Ocean Eyes and the other was the latter’s hit song Video Games. Both having a similar low baritone singing voice, made the songs much more nuanced and legendary!

The West Coast singer also surprised fans with her unusually over-the-top entry. She rode a motorbike through the crowd before starting her much-awaited performance.

Throughout her performance, Lana had three guest appearances from different artists. Piano prodigy Jon Batiste was the first to join and play an extended version of Candy Necklace. Towards the end of her set, she was joined by Jack Antonoff on the piano while Lana performed “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me—but I Have It” through a hologram.

Bizarrap X Shakira

The songwriter and DJ held the crowd with his high energy and rave-ish performance. The already hyped-up crowd made a roar of cheer and applause when Shakira unexpectedly graced the stage.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer performed La Fuerte and made an exciting announcement at the end of her set. "Finally we’re going on tour — starting here, in November! Can't wait!” she revealed.

Olivia Rodrigo X No Doubt

This collaboration is special for more than one reason! Not only did it mark their first-ever collab but also their first-ever Coachella performances. Gwen Stefani reunited with her rock band No Doubt for a fire-blazing first performance.

The show was topped with a perfect surprise addition from the Driver’s License singer Olivia Rodrigo. She joined Stefani on stage rocking an I <3 ND t-shirt and sang the 2000’s hit song Bathwater. The duo ended their performance with a hug!

In an interview with Variety, Rodrigo praised the Hollaback Girl singer. Calling her a “true artist,” she said, “Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring.”

“To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is,” she added. It was indeed a dream collaboration and first-ever performance for Rodgrigo and the music fans!