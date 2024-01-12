Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn to star in a big-budget film? Here's what Director Paul Thomas Anderson has planned

Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming film, which is expected to be the most expensive of his career, includes an all-star ensemble.

Paul Thomas Anderson, the director of Warner Bros.'s Untitled film, which will start shooting this year in California, is slated to helm Regina Hall, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sean Penn. Anderson co-wrote the screenplay and, along with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner, will produce the movie.

Production on the movie, which Warner Bros. will produce, is scheduled to begin in California this month, the location of almost all of Anderson's films. A person with knowledge of the production said that the new Anderson project will be an ensemble piece with a modern setting.

A big-budget film

According to Variety, the movie is shrouded in secrecy, to the extent that Warner Bros. attempted to conceal for months even the fact that it was making the picture. However, the cost of the film has drawn criticism; insiders claim that the budget is close to $100 million, a significant amount for an Anderson production. Known for his work on iconic films like Phantom Thread and Boogie Nights, he is regarded as one of the industry's most skilled directors and a frequent nominee for the Oscar.

Advertisement

Although Paul Thomas Anderson does not specialize in commercial pictures, Leonardo DiCaprio's involvement in the picture is probably going to be beneficial. The actor lately created quite the impression in Killers of the Flower, an American epic Western crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese, thanks to his outstanding performance.

With critically praised roles in The Revenant and The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo has established himself as one of Hollywood's most bankable celebrities. It is anticipated that he will increase the film's appeal to a wider audience with Anderson's latest release.

Regarding Regina Hall, her most famous role was in the hit horror-comedy series Scary Movie. Additionally, she made a good impression on viewers when she starred in Nicole Kidman's drama series Nine Perfect Strangers in 2021. Bringing in Sean Penn could work well for the film, as the Academy Award-winning actor from the United States has made some notable films, such as Bad Boys, I Am Sam, and Mystic River.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise signs partnership deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to produce and star in the film: Details inside