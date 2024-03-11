Academy Awards 2024: Killers of The Flower Moon, Maestro, and Past Lives Goes Home Empty-Handed With Zero Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards showcased a plethora of talent and anticipation, but for some films and stars, the night ended without a golden statue in hand. Among them were Killers of The Flower Moon, Maestro, and Past Lives, which despite their commendable contributions to cinema, failed to secure any Oscars. Here are some of the biggest snubs from the artists of these movies.

Fans Dread Favorites Not Winning this Season

Killers of The Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and featuring an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, was a highly anticipated contender with ten nominations. Similarly, Maestro, a Bradley Cooper-directed film exploring the life of a legendary conductor, failed to claim any Oscars despite its critical acclaim. And lastly, Past Lives, a poignant drama delving into themes of reincarnation and destiny, faced the same fate, with its talented cast and crew missing out on the coveted awards.

Lily Gladstone's Best Actress

Even before the announcement from Fab 5, Twitter, now X, was abuzz with Lily Gladstone's name for the Best Actress win. However, the award went to Emma Stone for her role as Bella in Poor Things. While the La La Land actress did get acclaim for the nomination, Lily's performance was as good and worthy for an Oscar.

Advertisement

Robert De Niro's Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro's absence from the winner's circle at the 96th Academy Awards was notable as he missed out on the Best Supporting Actor award despite his acclaimed performance in Killers of The Flower Moon, leaving fans surprised and disappointed by the snub.

Martin Scorcese's Best Director snub

Martin Scorsese's unexpected loss in the Best Director category to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer surprised many at the 96th Academy Awards, sparking debate among film enthusiasts about the Academy's decision and Nolan's triumph over the esteemed director.

Even though Killers of the Flower Moon might not have won something, but this movie is certainly going down the path in history where it will be remembered for not getting its due much like Shawshank Redemption and the Harry Potter franchises. Lily Gladstone's Oscar is around the corner she will be a part of the award circuit for years to come now. It will be interesting to see what the future of the Academy holds from here. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Complete List of Winners Ft. Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone & More