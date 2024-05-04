Popular actress Shweta Tiwari recently went on a family vacation to Thailand. Her trip was all about stunning style vibes and the actress delighted netizens with her outfit choices as she enjoyed her tropical vacation. One that caught our attention is a blue maxi dress which can be the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

The address surprisingly comes at a super budget-friendly price. Let's decode her look and find out where you can buy the dress.

Shweta Tiwari's boho maxi dress

Shweta Tiwari rocked a dazzling multi-color printed maxi dress that was just everything. The dress was flowy and had a super cool slit that added a dash of oomphness to her look. What made it extra special was the gold printed design running all over it, giving it a touch of glam.

The neckline has a collar, adding a chic element, and there is this cute tie at the waist that clinched the dress perfectly. It also features wooden buttons that run down the front, letting the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress adjust the slit as she pleased. And boy, did she flaunt those toned legs! She left a few buttons open, showing off just the right amount of skin. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check out Shweta Tiwari's outfit here:

The dress also has long sleeves with a flare near the wrists, giving it a bit of drama. As Sweta enjoyed her day out, she carried a fanny pack around her waist, keeping all her essentials in it. Talking about accessories – she kept it classy with tiny white pearls dangling from her ears, and silver pumps.

With her hair left loose, Sweta looked like the natural beauty that she is. And here's the best part– this stunning outfit was from a local brand called Smissing Bee, and get this, it's only Rs. 1,850! Talk about style on a budget. Sweta Tiwari sure knows how to slay effortlessly!

The Bigg Boss 4 winner's printed maxi dress is the epitome of summer style. Its flowy silhouette allows for maximum breathability, keeping you cool and comfortable even in the scorching heat. The slit adds a touch of flirtiness and the lightweight fabric and long sleeves will keep you covered from the harsh rays. This dress is a must-have for anyone looking to stay cool and fashionable during the summer months.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik admits missing intimate moments with Abhinav Shukla post-delivery: ‘Don’t have energy the energy’