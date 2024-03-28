Speculation Over Leonardo DiCaprio's Engagement Heightens After Vittoria Ceretti's Lunch Date Bling; Discover Truth Behind Actor's Alleged Engagement

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, sparked engagement rumors on Tuesday as the Italian model was seen rocking a new bling on her ring finger while on a lunch date with the Titanic actor.

However, a major and credible gossip website quashed the speculations within a few hours of it taking flight.

For those seeking answers as to which side of the report is true, you must scroll down.

Are Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio engaged? The diamond on her ring finger gives the illusion

Photographs that emerged from DiCaprio and Ceretti’s Tuesday lunch date at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles featured the duo getting cozy and packing up on PDA.

For the casual lunch outing, Leo, one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, opted for a relaxed look consisting of a white t-shirt and gray shorts with his signature black baseball cap.

Ceretti on the other hand looked equally comfortable in a black sweater over a white tank top and low-rise baggy jeans. She had her hair braided into pigtails, which appropriately exuded the 'I Don't Care But I Care energy. However, it wasn't the Vogue cover star’s outfit that made headlines. Rather, the model grabbed attention for wearing a blinding diamond rock on her ring finger.

Advertisement

Pictures shared by Hollywood gossip aficionados on X depicted Ceretti casually resting her hand on her beau, Leo’s shoulder, granting photographers an unobstructed view of her attention-grabbing accessory.

However, as soon as the gossip mill began spinning, discussing the probability of Leonardo DiCaprio being officially off the market, TMZ, through its investigative reporting, confirmed otherwise.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti not engaged, yet! — The ring in question is Vittoria's very own and relatively old accessory

Despite what fans believed, or rather, wanted to believe, Leonardo DiCaprio has not given up on his bachelor life yet. The actor has not yet popped THE question to Ceretti, whom he has been seeing since May 2023.

The duo is still going strong, though, at least that much can be confirmed from their most recent pictures if nothing more.

As for the ring that sat looking pretty on Vittoria’s left hand on Tuesday, TMZ, citing a source reports that the model has had the piece of jewelry since at least 2022, well before she began dating Leo.

ALSO READ: SNL Alum Heidi Gardner Announces Split From Husband Zeb Wells; Reflects On Friendship And Growth Amid Transition