Library Of Congress Picks Green Day, The Notorious B.I.G., Abba, And More For National Recording Registry; Deets Inside

The Library of Congress has come up with another huge list of big names. As a part of their annual tribute to some legendary artists, this year’s 25 artists who have been named do quite have a variation in their range.

The list has not stuck to just one genre but has included some of the most trending artists of their particular era. Here are the details of the legendary list that announced various artists, panning from great eras.

The Library of Congress's annual list

Recently, Elton John and Bernie Taupin were bestowed by the Library of Congress with the Gershwin Prize for songwriting during a PBS special. Soon, Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, announced, “The Library of Congress is proud to preserve the sounds of American history and our diverse culture through the National Recording Registry.”

Further talking about the same, she went on to say, “We have selected audio treasures worthy of preservation with our partners this year, including a wide range of music from the past 100 years, as well as comedy. We were thrilled to receive a record number of public nominations, and we welcome the public’s input on what we should preserve next.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The list is nothing less than a big surprise, as it includes some of the biggest names in the industry.

This amazing list of 25 names who will be preserved in the National Recording Registry includes Benny Goodman, Gene Autry, and Perry Como, who are some of the legendary icons from the mid-20th century.

Advertisement

Similarly, when we talk about the artists from the '70s and ’80s, the list includes names such as Bill Withers, J.D. Crowe & the New South, ABBA, the Cars, Doug E. Fresh, and more.

Picking the ’90s sound, The Library of Congress named some of the most lovable artists, who range from Green Day to The Notorious B.I.G. as well as the Chicks, previously known as the Dixie Chicks. These are also the artists who are among those with their most recent release, even though the National Registry has tried to include some artists from the 21st century in recent years.

Interviews of the artists

While Green Day and the Chicks are the artists from the early years, the oldest amongst the recently released list by the National Registry includes a 1919 track by Lt. James Reese Europe’s 369th U.S. Infantry Band, Clarinet Marmalade.

The second track, however, is the one launched after almost a decade, which is Kauhavan Polkka, by Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl, released in 1928.

The Library of Congress has even taken interviews of the artist on the list, in which you can see them talking about their work that has been named in this prestigious induction.

Here‘s the full list of songs that have been included: Clarinet Marmalade, by Lt. James Reese Europe’s 369th U.S. Infantry Band (1919), Kauhavan Polkka, by Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl (1928), Wisconsin Folksong Collection (1937–1946), Rose Room, by Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian (1939), Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, by Gene Autry (1949), Tennessee Waltz, by Patti Page (1950), Rocket ‘88’, by Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats (1951) Catch a Falling Star / Magic Moments, by Perry Como (1957), as well as Chances Are, by Johnny Mathis (1957).

The list also includes The Sidewinder, by Lee Morgan (1964), Surrealistic Pillow, by Jefferson Airplane (1967), Ain’t No Sunshine, by Bill Withers (1971), This is a Recording, by Lily Tomlin (1971), and more.

ALSO READ: 'I Saw GreenDay Tonight For $2.90': Jimmy Fallon And Green Day Sing In Disguise At The NYC Subway; Here's How Fans Reacted