iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Green Day Receives Landmark Award Honor And Performs Iconic Medley

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards have kicked off, hosted by Ludacris aired live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on FOX and the winners are all announced. With Taylor Swift emerging as the front-runner this year, earning a total of nine nominations, following closely behind the winners are Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage, each earning eight accolades, while Olivia Rodrigo received seven nominations.

Meanwhile, a trio of alternative rock legends Green Day were among the honorees, receiving the prestigious Landmark Award. Further, they were celebrated with this honorary award.

Green Day wins Landmark Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, a special honorary tribute was paid to a trio. Green Day, alongside TLC, was paid special honor with the Landmark Award. The band members include Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt, was recognized for their unique impact on the music. Moreover, the ceremony highlighted their influence with this honorary accolade.

Avril Lavigne also delivered a memorable introduction, expressing her admiration for the band. She admitted that Green Day is one of her favorites before they took the stage for an energetic performance. The When I Come Around band then played a medley of two songs, which showed their evolution as musicians and unwavering commitment to their style.

Advertisement

The hitmakers started off their performance with an electrifying Bobby Sox, a pop-punk anthem from their latest album Saviors. From the trio, Armstrong stood out in a striking hot pink suit while his bandmates opted for classic black attire. The stage was lit in vibrant pink imagery. Green Day then transitioned to their 1994 smash Basket Case from their album Dookie, which also celebrated its 30th anniversary in February.

While the stage transformed into themes of green and the band launched into the song’s signature guitar riffs, the audience were seen cheering and applauding. Armstrong confidently strode to the edge of the stage to deliver a fiery guitar solo. Following the blasting performance, Lavigne then presented the Landmark Award trophy to Armstrong.

The group was also nominated for another award at iHeartRadio Music Awards. They were presented for alternative artist of the year as they compete with blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, and Paramore.

ALSO READ: 'I Saw GreenDay Tonight For $2.90': Jimmy Fallon And Green Day Sing In Disguise At The NYC Subway; Here's How Fans Reacted

Green Day’s major comeback

The recognition of Green Day came following their unexpected comeback this year. In January, the band released their 14th album, Saviors, which charted within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Moreover, they are celebrating two milestone anniversaries, first the 30th anniversary of Dookie, and second the 20th anniversary of the fan-favorite record American Idiot. Excitingly, the Green Day will set out on a massive tour across North America this summer to honor the LPs.

ALSO READ: What To Wear On St. Patrick’s Day If You Don’t Have Anything Green? Explore The Festival And Its ‘Colors’