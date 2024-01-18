'I Saw GreenDay Tonight For $2.90': Jimmy Fallon And Green Day Sing In Disguise At The NYC Subway; Here's How Fans Reacted

If you are a Green Day fan and you were not at the Rockefeller Center subway station on Tuesday night, get your tissues ready before continuing.

The rock band put up an impromptu performance of their six-song setlist for the commuters at the aforementioned subway station as a part of their recording for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

If you missed the rock band’s live performance at the subway station, catch it on TV when the episode airs. Until then, we’ll tell you what exactly went down.

Green Day performed live at the Rockefeller Center subway station

Green Day surprised the commuters at New York’s Rockefeller Center subway station on Tuesday evening when the three-piece band consisting of vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong and backing vocalist and bassist Mike Drint along with their drummer Tré Cool performed a setlist of six songs that included both their old and new songs.

It all began when the band members stepped out of a train, donning a disguised look with fake wigs and beards paired with sunglasses and hats. They steadily sauntered toward the instruments and started playing a cover of Bad Company’s Feel Like Makin’ Love. Until this moment, the gathered crowd thought that the trio was just another music band.

Advertisement

Green Day took those innocent onlookers by surprise when they revealed their true identity. Apart from the aforementioned Bad Company cover, they also covered Rock and Roll All Nite by KISS.

Green Day then went on to perform fan-favorite songs like Basket Case, Look Ma, No Brains, and American Idiot. The setlist for the night also included a new song titled Dilemma from their upcoming album SAVIORS which will hit the shelves and the music platforms on January 19. The taped version of their NYC subway gig will air on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on a later date that has not yet been disclosed. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Here's how fans reacted to the rock band’s performance at the subway station

Imagine walking to a subway station and bumping into your favorite rock band! What sounds like a fever dream happened in real to these lucky fans.

“Some days commuting are more interesting than the others #greenday #NewYorkCity #JimmyFallon,” a lucky attendee of the impromptu Green Day concert wrote on micro-blogging platform X. Mark Lungariello, we feel you.

Hannah Feldman bragged about experiencing a Green Day concert for just $2.9. “i saw @GreenDay tonight for $2.9,” she said.

Advertisement

Everyone join Dee in thanking Jimmy Fallon. He truly deserves it. “I love Jimmy Fallon…So much fun. America needed an uplifting spirit today. #GreenDay,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter)