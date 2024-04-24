'Made Me Feel Better': Celine Dion REVEALS Why She Wore A Coat During Grammy Awards 2024 Appearance

Celine Dion opened up about her dress choice at the Grammy Awards 2024. During her conversation with Vogue, the Canadian singer revealed the reason why she wore a coat at the ceremony and addressed her surprise appearance on the red carpet. For her mustard yellow coat, which Dion donned over a white dress, the I’m Alive singer revealed that it served as emotional support for her to hold on to while walking up the stage.

What Did Celine Dion Say About Her Grammy Look?

In her interview with Vogue, the singer revealed feeling good amongst the fans and the crowd while walking the red carpet. Dion said, "It was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time, a big honor. That magic. That excitement. To see the fans, to see the crowd. To see show business again."

Speaking of her coat, the Canadian native shared, "I was like, 'You can walk onstage with a coat? Oh yeah! You can do whatever you want in fashion, have a good time, wear that coat, own that coat, go for it.”

She added, And it made me feel better for a moment to hold onto this coat, to hide myself a little bit from all these little things. "I got my own imperfections. I got my own. I got my own, whole… So, we did it," Dion sang during the interview.

Celine Dion Received Standing Ovation At The Grammys

Over the past few years, Dion has made quite a few public appearances, and the Grammy ceremony was among them. While on stage to present an award to Taylor Swift for her album Midnights, God Bless America singer received a standing ovation from the audience.

Talking about the moment, the 56-year-old singer said, "It took a lot, a lot out of me. But my son, René Charles (RC), came and gave me his support. And to present the award—the album of the year—to Taylor Swift was an honor because she's having the time of her life, and I'm the one who's presenting it to her. But it's always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation."

She continued to say, "It was an amazing night for her. She's doing well, and the hope is that she can continue to do more and ease back in.”

Celine Dion claimed that her style has changed over the years.

