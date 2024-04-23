'Can't Answer That': Celine Dion Reveals What She Thinks About When She Can Perform Again

Renowned Musician Celine Dion recently had a conversation with Vogue France regarding her potential performances. In addition, she shared her personal journey with stiff-person syndrome, a neurological disorder, and her determination to combat the disease.

Despite her illness, she expressed a strong determination to make a comeback and expressed her longing to revisit the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Celine Dion shares her thoughts about performing again

Singer Celine Dion talked about her thoughts regarding performing again followed by stiff-person syndrome diagnosis during her recent interview with Vogue France.

"I can't answer that… Because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready," Dion told the outlet. "As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know... My body will tell me. On the other hand, I don't just want to wait."

The Think Twice singer, continued, "It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."

Meanwhile, an insider told People in 2023 that Dion was "doing everything she can" to be healthy enough to perform live again.

Celine Dion on her daily experience with stiff-person syndrome

In 2022, Dion disclosed her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder that can result in debilitating muscle spasms. This condition primarily affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord.

In the Vogue France interview, she spoke about her day-to-day experience with the illness and how she's working to "be the best I can be."

"I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that's me, now with stiff-person syndrome," she elucidated.

"Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice," said Dion. "I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?"

The musician last toured in 2020. She rescheduled her dates during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the rescheduled shows were later canceled due to her health complications related to stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, per People.

Celine Dion on taking preventive measures for her autoimmune medical condition

The I Love You singer spoke about taking precautions regarding her autoimmune disease to the outlet.

"Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason," added Dion, whose health journey will be chronicled in her most awaited documentary film I Am: Céline Dion.

"The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself," she continued. "I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"

In conclusion, Celine Dion’s sheer resilience despite her battle with an incurable autoimmune disease depicts a strong will to make the greatest comeback of her life on the stage.

