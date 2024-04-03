Michael J Fox Gives BIG UPDATE On His Health Amidst Parkison’s Battle And BAFTAs Ovation

62-year-old Michael J. Fox has been battling Parkinson's disease for quite a few years now. He was diagnosed in 1991 at the age of 29. In a recent interview, the veteran actor revealed how some days are "good" while others are "bad" or a "struggle". While the Stuart Little actor feels emotional about the BAFTAs ovation, what did he reveal about his health and more? Let's find out.

How does Michael J Fox feel after getting a standing ovation at BAFTAs 2024?

The Frighteners actor is happy to be a beacon of hope and optimism. Opening up to ET, the actor revealed how he is pleased that people understand his vested interests for others. Recalling the BAFTAs moment, the activist said, "It's still really surprising," and added, "I love it and I appreciate it, but I take it more as recognition of determination and resolve to solve the big problem, and that we all have the power to do whatever it is we can do to move things along." He also said, "I think people are just saying, 'Thanks for hanging in there and going after this.' And I appreciate that."

According to Fox, people responded to his optimism and determination to fight with that standing ovation. Fox revealed that his charity musical festival to spread awareness about Parkinson's was held on April 2, 2024, and the actor is happy with how it turned out. Fox is actively involved in various philanthropic activities that focus on raising awareness for Parkinson's disease.

What happened at BAFTAs 2024?

Michael J Fox was introduced by David Tennant who escorted him to the stage on a wheelchair. As soon as the Spin City actor tried to stand up, the hall rose up to give him a standing ovation.

Fox was also joined by his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan. She even attended the Tuesday musical gala with him. Fox said this about the event, "The support here is fantastic, and it's nice to mix things up and go country," and added how he feels good to be in Nashville. Despite not thinking about his disease after nearly four decades, the actor says, "I don't even think about [it]. Except that I'm thinking about what we're going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure -- and short of a cure, [create] treatment centers that are really groundbreaking." While Fox enjoys the ride of life,