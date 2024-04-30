Rajiv Adatia is popularly known for his exceptional humor and his stint in one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 15, which skyrocketed his career. The actor has an active social media presence and often gives insight into his life through his Instagram handle. Now, Rajiv shared a remembrance post on the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s fourth death anniversary.

Adatia shared snaps from his memorable moments with the veteran actor where they seemed to share good camaraderie. The post is proof of how much he misses Rishi Kapoor and how much he loved spending time with him.

Rajiv Adatia cherishes beautiful moments with the late Rishi Kapoor

In the first post, Rajiv Adatia shared a precious picture of himself with the late veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. He wrote a heart-melting note, “Miss you Rishi Uncle!! Always in our heart!”

In the next post, Rajiv dropped a picture of him with the late Rishi Kapoor, where they seemed to be in a fun conversation with each other, captioning it he wrote, "A man who had such a beautiful soul and a kind heart! I miss our chats and drives!"

The next story comprises a video from the late actor’s visit to a temple. He captioned it, “Miss our temple visits!! You will always be missed!!” Last but not least, Adatia dropped a picture of him with Neetu Kapoor, the late Rishi Kapoor, and his family, cherishing his memories. Along with it, he left a note for the late actor in the same picture, expressing his gratitude he penned down, “Thank you for all your memories!!”

This series of pictures speaks about Rajiv’s profound respect and affection towards the late actor.

Rajiv Adatia in Bigg Boss 15

Rajiv entered the house as a wildcard contestant. He was already acquainted with some of the contestants namely, Eishan Sehgal, and Shamita Shetty, but he befriended Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz on the show as well. The audience loved his entertaining fights with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently he uploaded a picture on his Instagram with the power couple of Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejjaswi Prakash which spoke about their real life camaraderie.

Rajiv Adatia in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

After his appearance in Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv proved his mettle in Rohit Shetty’s hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat also participated.

