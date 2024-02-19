BAFTAs 2024: Michael J Fox Receives Standing Ovation As He Presents Best Film Award Battling Parkinson's

The Canadian-American activist and our very own Stuart Little made it to BAFTA 2024 despite his deteriorating health. For 62-year-old Michael J Fox, Parkinson’s was never a restricting factor-it made the Greedy actor live life. Fox presented the Best Film segment which went to Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan. Why did the Doc Hollywood actor receive a standing ovation? Find all details inside.

Why was Michael J Fox given a standing ovation at BAFTA 2024?

The 77th BAFTA awards happened in London, at the Royal Festival Hall. The legendary actor was invited to present the Best Film Award that was eventually won by Oppenheimer. As Fox entered on his wheelchair set to stand up and deliver his speech, actors like Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie stood up cheering for Fox through the crowd. He got up with grace and introduced the award saying, "There's a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life.” The Frighteners actor attended the event with his wife Tracy Pollan. The Teen Wolf actor flaunted his suit with charm.

What does Michael J Fox say about his condition of Parkinson’s disease?

Diagnosed since 1991, only in 2023 did the Designated Survivor actor open up fully on his condition. A neuro-degenerative disorder, Parkinson’s can see an early onset slowly deteriorating health in the progressing age. In an interview with CBS Mornings, Fox said, "Positivity is really sincere and I really feel it, and it's genuine, but it's hard fought, and it's hard won.” He has had his own phases of depression and he never forgets to remind himself, "It's not that bad.’" One of the most iconic and emotional moments of BAFTA 2024, this has to go down in the History of the British awards as a commendable moment. As we come up with more coverage on the BAFTA 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

