Michael Jackson - King of Pop: Death, documentary, facts & best songs

Michael Jackson surely does not need any introduction whatsoever. He was, is, and will always be a legendary pop icon. Apart from his music, he made some interesting (and shocking) headlines back in the day related to his appearance and cause(s) of death. In this article, we will talk about everything that we know about the TMZ documentary, the cause of Jackson's death, and a few fascinating facts.

Plus, to honor the king of pop, we will list some of his best songs at the end. Read on!

About TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?

To explore and shed light on Micheal Jackson's cause(s) of death, TMZ, an American entertainment giant, released a teaser of their documentary that highlighted a collection of exclusive interviews with Jackson's medical professionals or the team handling his death. Also, the trailer featured a sneak peek of his family, Debbie Rowe, his ex-wife, and Dr. Drew Pinsky. Furthermore, the trailer also offered glimpses of his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray (who was found guilty of supervising certain sedatives that led to a drug overdose and was also convicted of involuntary manslaughter later) sobbing and stating that he will always love Michael.

Moreover, Orlando Martinez, Investigator of the Los Angeles Police Department, was also seen in the said trailer of the documentary movie, wherein he is making a bold statement, "There are a lot of people to blame that never had a retribution."

Teaser of TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?

The documentary film is premiering on 6 September 2022 on Fox. Before you decide to watch it, here is a teaser. Have a look to decide if it takes a dig at your curiosity!

How did Micheal Jackson - the pop singer - die?

Ahead of the premiere of the TMZ documentary, read about the cause of Jackson's death. What do we know about the legendary singer's cause of death? It was due to cardiac arrest, right? Due to drug overdose, right? But what if there are some other factors that never caught attention?

Here is what we know for sure. Michael Jackson died on 25 June 2009 after he suffered from cardiac arrest in Holmby Hills (his rented house), Los Angeles. According to his 51-page autopsy report, the cardiac arrest happened due to an acute intoxication of propofol and benzodiazepine. The death was considered a homicide, and Conrad Murray, his personal physician, was brought under questioning. However, Conrad stated that he gave Michael the drugs (especially propofol) only to help him sleep. This again was speculated as propofol is not proven to help relieve insomnia. Conrad was ultimately sent to prison after a trial.

Michael Jackson’s Top 10 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100

Jotting down his most significant is unquestionably a huge task in itself because he had some of THE BEST songs in his name - either solo or his family band, Jackson 5. He truly was the King of Pop, and with his shocking demise, an era of revolutionary pop music also ended. His music not only cut across racial, social, and economic barriers but also spawned millions of MJ-aspirants who have continued to imbibe his style, keeping the pop star alive in our hearts and memory.

While albums like Thriller, Bad, History, and Dangerous, broke records on Billboard, here we have his all-time 10 best songs.

1. Billie Jean

2. Say Say Say

3. Smooth Criminal

4. Beat It

5. Thriller

6. Man In The Mirror

7. Rock With You

8. I'll Be There

9. Dancing Machine

10. Don't Stop Til You Get Enough

Michael Jackson’s facts - Did you know?

Michael Jackson suffered from vitiligo, a disease wherein you start losing your skin pigmentation in patches. He was black by race but became a reluctant white by the time he died.

Jackson wore a wig (yeah, those sexy curls were not natural after all)

He was a nasty pedophile multiple times (confirmed by Janet Jackson, his sister and pop star).

Micheal Jackson invented his infamous 'Moonwalk' and his stylish dance form, which together became a genre in themselves.

Watch this video to know more about such engaging facts!