Zendaya Continues With THIS Spider-Man Lead Women Legacy; Says 'It’s Just Some Prophecy'

Zendaya is coming this week to the big screen with Challengers, a romantic sports film directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes. Zendaya stars in the film as Tashi Duncan, along with fellow athletes Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). The movie explores an intense love triangle entangling a professional tennis player and former tennis rivals.

Challengers will be released in UK cinemas on Friday, 26 April. It was originally due to be released in September 2023 but was pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. According to the film’s official synopsis, Zendaya’s character Duncan is described as “a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.” Ahead of the release, the Spider-Man actress shares an interesting anecdote regarding all the lead actresses and how she is carrying forward this legacy.

What is the Spider-Man Lead Women Legacy Challengers Star Zendaya Talking About?

And, Zendaya's character Toshi Dunkan is the focal point here. She is going to "lead a film" for the first time in her career. Here, she's married to a champion, who is on a losing streak, and he must compete against a player who also happens to be his former best friend and her ex-boyfriend.

Zendaya and co-stars recently visited the Good Morning America show and there the co-anchor showed them a meme stating that each lead actress in live-action Spider-Man history has later portrayed a tennis player on the big screen.

“What’s the pipeline?” Robin Roberts, the anchor asked, to which Zendaya simply replied, “I don’t know. We were joking [and] I was like, ‘Maybe it’s some prophecy I need to fulfill.’”

"It’s quite funny, isn’t that? I don’t know," she added. "I guess it worked out for all of them."

Challengers hits theaters on April 26, 2024.

Who Are The Other Spider-Man Lead Actresses Later Took Tennis Racquet on Big Screen?

Prior to Zendaya, it was Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone who started this tradition of playing tennis star role after starring in Spider-Man movies.

Following her role as Mary Jane in 2002's Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire, Kirsten starred in 2004's Wimbledon. She starred as hardworking tennis star Lizzie Bradbury in the rom-com Wimbledon opposite co-star Paul Bettany. This film was released roughly three months after Spider-Man 2.

On the other hand, Emma Stone who played Gwen Stacy in the two Spider-Man movies released in 2012 and 2014 later went on to portray real-life tennis pro Billie Jean King in 2017’s Battle of the Sexes. That movie revolves arounf King's famous 1973 match against Bobby Riggs, whom Steve Carell portrayed in the movie.

So, Zendaya is also going on with the flow. Playing tennis may not be her forte, but seeing all the reviews of her upcoming movie, it is very evident that she is best at offering iconic looks.

