PICS: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt radiate joy as they go out for romantic dinner

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have shared nearly two decades of marriage, yet they continue to inspire fans with their strong bond. Despite raising two children, their love for each other remains evident, often showcased through their affectionate social media posts. Recently, they enjoyed a romantic dinner date, which was all things romantic.

Sanjay Dutt-Maanayata Dutt enjoy a romantic dinner date

Maanayata Dutt recently took to her Instagram stories to share moments from a romantic dinner date with hubby Sanjay Dutt on Thursday. The snapshots capture the couple beaming at the camera while taking selfies. Additionally, she shared a tempting photo of the scrumptious food they savored. Take a look:

Sanjay Dutt- Maanayata Dutt exchange loving wishes on their 16th anniversary

Sanjay Dutt marked his anniversary with Maanayata by sharing a heartfelt video montage capturing their cherished moments. In the accompanying Instagram caption, he expressed, "Happy anniversary Mom, thank you for being the best part of my life and thank you for the 2 most wonderful children you have given me, love you the most Mom, I will always be by your side even after the end of the world, love you and happy anniversary."

Maanayata also expressed her heartfelt anniversary wishes to her husband, saying, "Sweet sixteen!!! Celebrating the sweet and sour moments of our life… forever… and ever… together! Love you always!!!!! @duttsanjay #dutts #16thanniversary #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt tied the knot on 7 February 2008 in a private ceremony held in Goa. Two years later, they welcomed twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra, on 21 October 2010.

