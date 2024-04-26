'I Just Didn’t Understand': Billie Eilish Opens Up About Coming To Terms With Her Sexuality; Takes THIS NSFW Jab

Last year, in November, singer Billie Eilish, in an interview with Variety, said that she loves women so much and she loves them as people. She also stated that she is attracted to them as people. And that instantly made headlines. She mentioned that she is physically attracted to them, as well as intimidated by them and their beauty and presence. Later, when a reporter asked her if she wanted to come during the interview, she replied that she didn't intend to as she thought "it was obvious." She was also surprised that people didn't already know about her sexuality.

Now, the 22-year-old Grammy award winner has spoken about her sexuality more elaborately. She has opened up about her discovery of her sexuality and also spoke about the importance of self-pleasure. The singer is currently looking forward to her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Discovering Her Sexuality

In a cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the singer talked about why earlier she thought of keeping her sexuality private. While referring to her new song Lunch from the upcoming album, she said that this song tells some part of her self-discovery.

"That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” she said. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after."

Eilish added: "I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

She said that she was never planning on talking about her sexuality "in a million years."

"I was never planning on talking about my sexuality in a million years. The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it."

"Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place."

She continued: "Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties. It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Billie Eilish Says This About Self-Pleasure

Speaking about her self-love, Billie Eilish has said that this aspect makes her have a raw, deep connection to herself and her body.

"You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself," she said.

Talking about self-pleasure, she mentioned that it is an enormous part of her life.

"People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life."

The singer’s third studio album will be released on 17 May.

