Meghan Markle's Podcast: What Happened To The New Netflix Venture? One-Year Delay Explained

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, has a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, a female-founded podcast network that aims to share ‘the unfiltered version of the human experience’ It was announced by Markle in February. However, as per reports by Daily Mail, the podcast launch got pushed back to 2025.

Meghan Markle moved to California in June 2020 along with her husband Prince Harry, saying they wanted space to raise Prince Archie. Both met in 2016 and got married in 2018. They stepped down as senior royals in January 2020. And, now this delay in Markle's new venture surely is not a good sight for them, at least looking at the probable cause of the delay.

Meghan Markle announced her return to the world of podcasts with a new series under the label of Lemonada Media, a prominent American audio company, earlier this year. The former Suits star said during that time that she was very proud to collaborate with this female-founded company.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Markle said in a statement. "Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I'm so eager to be able to share it soon and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

However, she is facing some issues to start her new venture as it is reportedly 'struggling to get off the starting blocks' with its release having been pushed back to 2025, according to the Daily Mail.

“The relaunch of Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast got pushed back to 2025,” a source told the Daily Mail.

It was also added that the company does not want the podcast’s launch to be overshadowed by her new Netflix series. This show began filming a few days back, and will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Revealing the delay in her new podcast, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed the non-availability of dates for her chosen guests is proving to be a stumbling block.

She told GB News: "There are sources telling the Daily Mail that Meghan has a list of very high profile guests scheduled to participate in her new podcast, but does she?

"Very high profile guests usually have their diaries filled months in advance. Meghan should know, she used to be that [high profile]."

Her previous podcast series, Archetypes, featuring interviews with luminaries such as Mariah Carey and Serena Williams, initially premiered on Spotify.

We all know how Meghan Markle is infamous for her reputation within the Royal Family and since she left the family, she has been very vocal about what she faced there. Many people labeled Markle as Duchess Difficult.

While speaking with Mellody Hobson and Victoria Jackson on her Archetypes podcast she discussed her restrictive life in the royal family. She also took an indirect and clever dig at the Royals, claiming that they did everything they could to ‘bury her’. She said,

“I was just chatting with my girlfriends recently and I was asking them for the show, what sort of archetypes, you think we should discuss and almost immediately unequivocally they all jump to difficult. “That’s the word you have to talk about, ‘difficult’.”

Some may try to squeeze you into tropes and boxes and the roles and stereotypes attributed to you, that don’t quite fit the full person that you are. What didn’t you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed to that point.”

However, recently, following Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent their love and best wishes.

