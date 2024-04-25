Miranda Cosgrove Opens Up About A Funny Incident, Actress REVEALS Being Called 'Old' By A Young iCarly Fan

Miranda Crosgrove has a funny interaction with a 7-year-old at Target!

The actress has been in the limelight since she was a child. Her notable work in iCarly made her a household name. However, with the show being picked by Netflix, it has garnered a younger audience. This led to a hilarious incident when a young fan said, "You got old!!" to the Nickelodeon star.

Miranda Crosgrove reveals the embarrassing story

The 30-year-old singer and actress recently appeared on the Live With Ryan and Kelly show to promote her upcoming rom-com Mother of the Bride. The host, Kelly, insisted that the actress hadn’t changed much over the years since her debut as a 9-year-old.

But Crosgrove had a story to back she has grown up indeed! "I was actually in Target recently and there a little boy just kind of looking at me in the toy aisle. He kept looking up at me. He was like, 7,” she started her story.

I thought, oh my gosh, he must watch the show! And then he kind of kept following me around. I thought he was going to say he watched. Instead, he was like, 'You got old!'" the iCarly alum continued. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Host Kelly Ripa disagreed with Crosgrove

The host countered the claim and said, "I'm going to disagree with him." Ripa, who has interviewed the actress for many years, claims she sees no difference. "You did not because I've been interviewing you now on this show for years, and you look exactly the same," she insisted.

The classic Nickelodeon sitcom was renewed by the streaming channel for a three-season run from 2021 to 2023. The same cast reprised their roles as their older and improved versions. Clearly, Crosgrove has adapted to the changes in her personal and professional life.

Her new movie, The Mother of Bride, will be released on Netflix on May 6.