'Morning from Us': Sofia Richie Displays Growing Baby Bump In New Pic; See Here

The 25-year-old model posted a photo of herself on Monday and the caption, “Morning from us,” on her Instagram Story. Richie was holding a sink countertop and wearing a grey vest top and baseball cap. She seemed in good spirits.

Sofie Richie is worried about stretch marks

Sofia also posted a lovely picture of green trees and lounge chairs beside an outdoor pool. Richie shared a picture of her growing baby bump after admitting earlier this month that she fears acquiring stretch marks. “I have a severe fear of developing stretch marks. She went on, “I know it comes with the territory, but I’m doing everything I can to prevent it,” and she held up a tub of Bump Butter from Bumpology. “I am seven months pregnant, and I have been figuring out things that work for me, that don’t work for me, that have helped me,” Richie stated in a video posted to TikTok.

When I told my doctor I was expecting, she said, ‘I have some shea butter that people adore. I have an obsession. I’ve ordered them after looking through about six containers.” In an interview with Vogue published in January, Richie disclosed that she is expecting a daughter with her 30-year-old husband, Elliot Grainge, whom she wed in April 2023. She stated, “The due date is up in the air because she’s growing pretty fast.”

Sofia and Elliot are excited for their girl

Richie continued, “Even before I started talking about getting pregnant, I loved the gender reveal videos on YouTube and TikTok. “So we had our OB text my assistant Becca our baby’s gender, and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink. She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together,” she continued. “We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream is to have a daughter, and Elliot is excited about having a girl, too.”

Sofia has been flaunting her maternity in style at different events. She attended the Warner Music Group pre-Grammys party on Feb. 1, where she showcased her growing baby bump. “I’ve learned more in the past six months than in my entire life,” she explained to Vogue. “And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether hormonal shifts or expansion—there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, her well-known father recently gushed about how “thrilled” he is about the pregnancy. After dating for two years, the soon-to-be parents got married in an opulent, star-studded ceremony in France in April 2023.

