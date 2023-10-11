'Before anyone ever did': When Selena Gomez took swipe at Justin Beiber post breakup; got support from BELIEBERS

Back in 2016, the internet was abuzz as Selena Gomez appeared to have taken a swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, through an Instagram comment. Bieber, known for his controversial antics, had warned his fans that he might make his Instagram private due to their criticism of his new friend, Sofia Richie at that time. Bieber had been posting pictures of himself with Sofia, which did not sit well with his fans.

When Selena Gomez took a swipe at Justin Bieber's post-breakup

As expected, his loyal fan base, known as Beliebers, was not happy that he might be distancing himself from them because of his new friend. This was just one incident in a series of controversies involving Bieber and his passionate fans this year. According to People magazine, Selena Gomez left a comment on one of Bieber's Instagram posts. She said, “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only,” she added “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did.” Her comment instantly made her a hero among Beliebers, although it didn't please Bieber.

Bieber reportedly responded back to Gomez in the comments, saying, “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way, sad. All love.”As per People, he later added another comment, expressing, “I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u can all be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers.” This brief exchange between the former lovebirds, often referred to as Jelena, was enough to create a hashtag: #SelenaEndedJustinParty. It quickly started trending online.

ALSO READ: 'It was a very…': Director Shawn Levy shares his experience of gaining 'dad cred for life' in Taylor Swift's short film All Too Well

Fans were on Selena's side this time

Some fans were amazed at how Selena handled the situation so well. Even some Beliebers were grateful for her standing up for them. One fan questioned why Justin accused Selena of seeking attention when his throwback photos of her after their breakup had practically broken the internet. Here are some of the tweets from fans back then.

Have a look:

ALSO READ: ‘You guys are the first thing I mention...': When Billie Eilish called growing up in the public eye a 'bruising' experience