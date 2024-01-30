What Did Lionel Richie Say About Sofia Richie's Impending Motherhood? Singer Weighs In On Daughter's Pregnancy

Lionel Richie is all set to be a grandfather again. The singer expressed happiness over the news of his daughter Sofia Richie's pregnancy. He described his feeling of excitement as being 'pumped up'. Richie is already a grandfather to his elder daughter Nicole Richie's two kids. Richie exclaimed that her daughter will be a "fantastic mother". Sofia and her husband broke the news to the audience a few days ago via social media platform.

Lionel Richie's grandfather duties

While in an interview with People magazine, Richie revealed, "I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world... And I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I'm hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me."

Answering the questions about his daughter's motherhood, Richie exclaimed, "Sofia is going to become a fantastic mother." He added, "These are two loving parents, and I don't think they really know what's coming because every kid is different. So, no matter what advice I give them, there's no manual for this. They'll figure it out."

Sofia and Elliot Grainge

Sofia and Elliot announced their first pregnancy months after tying the knot in April 2023. The two are all set to embark on a new journey, as the baby will be born in the Gemini season.

The couple shared the experience of breaking the good news to the family. In a Vogue interview, Sofia revealed that she would give out a box to the family with a surprise inside. She said, "Everyone was like, 'Ooooh Hermes!' But then they opened it, and it had all three of the pregnancy tests in it. That's how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, 'I'm about to get an expensive present' to like, 'I'm about to get a grandchild' was really sweet."

The Greatest Night in Pop documentary

Apart from his personal life, on the professional front, Lionel Richie is to be seen in a Netflix documentary, The Greatest Night in Pop, along with some other legendary personalities. The series will let the audience dive into the behind-the-scenes of some popular megahits released over the decades. The documentary premiered on Monday (29th January 2024).