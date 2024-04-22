‘Never Broken A Bone Before’: Kid Cudi Suffers Major Ankle Injury During Coachella 2024 Weekend 2 Set

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, also known as Kid Cudi, performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday. Cudi, who was a special treat just for the second weekend, was added to the festival on Tuesday. Kid Cudi's performance was amazing and the Sahara tent was packed with fans. But his set ended badly. During his hit track, Memories, he tried to jump down from the stage and severely injured his foot in the process.

The singer took an awkward fall and immediately winced as he rolled to the ground. He was then seen being escorted off by two men, as he was not able to put weight on his leg and confirmed in a late-night social media post that he did in fact, break his foot.

Rapper Kid Cudi couldn't complete his set at Coachella 2024

After Cudi's fall, the rapper couldn't complete his set and there were still one-and-a-half songs remaining in his allotted time. The crowd was treated to a recording of his biggest hit, Pursuit of Happiness, to close out the set, most of them not aware that Kid Cudi had been hurt and was no longer on stage. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Cudi, who had talked about how happy he was to be back at Coachella 2024, could not complete his set and the show ended abruptly, which killed the mood for the rest of the show. The song played and ended without any closing words from the artist. After the rapper's update, fans now know why it happened and have sent him good wishes for a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Kid Cudi is kicking off a tour in June for his new album Insano and fans are excited to witness him perform live again, until then we hope he recovers to the fullest.

Rapper Kid Cudi couldn't complete his set at Coachella 2024

After Cudi's fall, the rapper couldn't complete his set and there was still one-and-a-half songs remaining in his allotted time. and the crowd was treated to a recording of his biggest hit, Pursuit of Happiness, to close out the set, most of them not aware that Kid Cudi had been hurt and was no longer on stage.

Cudi, who had talked about how happy he was to be back at Coachella 2024, could not complete his set and the show ended abruptly, which killed the mood for the rest of the show. The song played and ended without any closing words from the artist. After the rapper's update fans now know why it happened and sent him good wishes for a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Doja Cat Headlines Coachella 2024 Weekend 1 Closing Night With Yetis, Dinosaurs, And Mud Dancing; Deets Here

Jaden Smith And Justin Bieber Have Sweet Reunion At Coachella 2024 More Than A Decade After Never Say Never Collab; See Here