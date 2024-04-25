Kid Cudi quite literally broke a leg while performing at Coachella. The American rapper suffered an unfortunate injury while performing at the music festival.

After Kid Cudi sustained the injury he had to cut his set short. The incident has left his fans worried, here’s what happened at Coachella.

Kid Cudi injures his leg at Coachella

Kid Cudi broke his foot while performing at Coachella on April 21. Everything was going okay until the 40-year-old decided to jump off stage on the crowd. In a video that surfaced online, the rapper can be seen leaping off the stage and then having difficulty getting up. He had to, unfortunately, cut his performance at the Sahara tent short because of a painful injury. Kid Cudi was led out of the venue by two bodyguards who helped him walk.

The rapper's fans were left in a worrisome state until the rapper updated them via X. "Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy," Kid Cudi told his fans on X. He then thanked his fans by adding, "I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

Kid Cudi was injured when he was half a song shy of completing his set. A recording of the rapper’s song Pursuit of Happiness was played for the fans after his departure.

Kid Cudi’s Coachella set

Kid Cudi was chosen to be a part of Coachella’s Weekend Two lineup. The rapper was scheduled to perform at the Sahara tent from 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. One weekend Kid Cudi replaced Vampire Weekend.

The last time Kid Cudi performed was in 2019. The rapper has previously shared his plans to go on tour this summer for the Insano World Tour. These plans could change due to the recent circumstances surrounding his injury. Fans will just have to pray for a speedy recovery and wait to hear from the rapper himself.

