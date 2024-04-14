Jaden Smith And Justin Bieber Have Sweet Reunion At Coachella 2024 More Than A Decade After Never Say Never Collab; See Here

The Cochella music festival is back again this year with some legendary performances, which means some iconic reunions as well. The celeb-loved musical festival is officially taking out those decades-old Never Say Never posters as Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith reignited their bromance at the backstage. A viral video of the two catching up has fans experiencing full-blown nostalgia overload, leaving everyone wondering if a future collaboration might be possible.

In the video, the duo is seen having a blast together in the Coachella Valley. The two went into full-on banter mode, with Smith holding Bieber from the back before they exchanged hugs and cheek pecks. The brotherhood love in the video left their fans in awe!

“Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith bringing the vibes backstage at Coachella! It's awesome to see friends supporting each other and enjoying the festival together. Rock on, guys!” A fan commented on the video posted on X. “This is how I greet my homies,” another added.

More about the track Never Say Never

For those who are unaware, Justin and Jaden collaborated on the hit song 'Never Say Never', which served as the theme of Jaden's 2010 movie The Karate Kid, starring Jackie Chan. In the song, Bieber says the word never, about 69 times in total. The song has a total of 99.9 million views, and about 5.9 million likes on YouTube. It's no surprise that their friendship has remained strong after more than a decade.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s and Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, previously expressed his excitement for the festival in a statement. "I just love the desert. I love Coachella. I love being out there and watching the sunset, swimming in the ocean, climbing a tree, climbing a mountain,” Smith told People earlier. Meanwhile, Justin and his wife, Hailey, were present on the opening day of the festival, cheering for Lana Del Rey.

Justin and Hailey Bieber attend Coachella 2024 together

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, attended the opening day of the 2024 music festival in Indio, California. The duo seems to thoroughly enjoy Lana Del Rey's headlining performance, which also featured a surprise appearance by Billie Eilish. During the event,Bieber stood behind his wife, who was wearing a black hoodie and glasses, and affectionately rubbed her head before planting a kiss on her forehead.

ALSO READ: CinemaCon 2024: Glen Powell To Star In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man Reboot At Paramount

Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, And Fortune of 'Someone You Loved' Singer Lewis Capaldi