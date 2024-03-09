'This Is So Dope': Kid Cudi Reacts To Cillian Murphy's Response On His Post About Oppenheimer

In the world of social media, unexpected connections often lead to heartwarming moments. Recently, rapper Kid Cudi found himself pleasantly surprised by a response to one of his tweets about the film Oppenheimer. Little did he know, his tweet had caught the attention of actor Cillian Murphy. Let’s delve into this delightful interaction that left Kid Cudi feeling overjoyed and fans buzzing with excitement.

Cillian Murphy discovers Kid Cudi’s tweet

Kid Cudi really loves Cillian Murphy and his movie Oppenheimer. He got super excited when he found out that Cillian read a tweet he posted about the movie. In a funny video from People magazine on Tuesday (March 7), Cillian, along with Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., reacted to tweets from fans about the movie.

Cillian read a tweet from Cudi, but he didn’t know it was from him. The tweet said, “Vision Pro is [five fire emojis] gotta watch Oppenheimer on this baby.” In the tweet, Kid Cudi expressed his excitement about watching Oppenheimer on a device called Vision Pro, adorned with five fire emojis.

Confusion turns to laughter

Initially unaware that the tweet came from Kid Cudi himself, Murphy found himself puzzled by the mention of Vision Pro. Fortunately, Downey Jr. clarified that Vision Pro referred to a new Apple product. As the confusion cleared, Murphy and Downey Jr. erupted into laughter, with Murphy amusingly reading out the fire emojis.

When Kid Cudi caught wind of Murphy’s reaction video, he couldn’t contain his excitement. Taking to social media, he expressed his delight at Murphy’s response, calling it, “This is so dope. We love Cillian over here all day!!” and professing his admiration for the talented actor. Kid Cudi even forgave Murphy for not recognizing the origin of the tweet, admitting that he himself had forgotten he had posted it.

In a humble moment, Kid Cudi shared that he had seen the video earlier but hadn’t noticed his own name in the tweet. He simply thought about how cool it would be to watch the movie on Vision Pro.

Isn’t it just heartwarming to see celebrities like Kid Cudi and Cillian Murphy sharing moments of mutual appreciation?

Cudi’s upcoming projects

Apart from his love for Murphy’s film, Cudi also shared updates about his acting ventures which include two upcoming films and his directorial debut.

Kid Cudi is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with his debut feature film, Teddy, set to be released on Netflix. Not only will he direct the movie, but he’ll also star in it and co-write the screenplay. Although this is the first time behind the camera, Kid Cudi has appeared in various films like X and Bill & Ted Face the Music. He announced the project on social media, sharing that Teddy has been in the works since 2013, initially conceived as a TV series before evolving into a movie. Kid Cudi described the film as a comedy, inspired by his song The Pursuit of Happiness, and infused with his struggles and experiences.

