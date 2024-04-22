'Never Really Bemoaned It Since': Julie Andrews Reveals How Writing Children's Books Helped Her Find Her Lost Voice

The adults who grew up in the 1960s are undoubtedly familiar with Julie Andrews and her iconic songs. They may have even shared the enchanting story of Mary Poppins with their own children, reliving their own childhood memories.

However, now fans of Andrews and her artistic talents can delve into her latest endeavor - a children's book that she has recently released.

Julie Andrews becomes a writer

Known for her role in movies such as Mary Poppins as well as The Sound of Music, Julie Andrews has been appreciated for her excellence for generations. Although she did these acclaimed movies in the ‘60s, those projects are still remembered and are called legendary.

Nevertheless, these were not the sole masterpieces created by the actress, as she has recently ventured into the world of writing. One of Hollywood's most cherished stars has transitioned into becoming an author of children's books. Collaborating with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, she has penned her newest tale, offering a unique perspective on a theater through the eyes of a duck.

The actress who had already made the childhood of many people magical, stated during an interview with CBS' Jane Pauley, "Some years ago, here at Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, we happened to notice that a pair of ducks were nesting in a planter in our courtyard out front."

She continued, "And of course, our ducks in the book are theatrical ducks, very much so," adding that "They hear music," while talking about Waiting in the Wings.

Waiting in the Wings is the 35th book written by Julie Andrews, which she has worked on along with her daughter. Her other credits include The Very Fairy Princess, Dumpy the Dumptruck, and more.

Julie Andrews surgery

Julie Andrews was not just known for her musical fantasy movies, but also for her brilliant four-octave soprano voice.

However, the 88-year-old star had to face a huge tragedy after a surgery in 1997.

While talking to AARP The Magazine for their October/November 2019 issue, she recalled, “When I woke up from an operation to remove a cyst on my vocal cord, my singing voice was gone.”

This surgery which happened almost thirty years ago, took the identity of Andrews.

Talking about this she stated to Pauley, "One day I was bemoaning my fate and missing very much the fact that I couldn't sing because the surgery went awry and it took away my ability to do what I love to do."

Andrews added, "And so, I was bemoaning my fate to Emma, and she said, 'Oh, Mum, you've just found another way of sharing your voice.' And I tell you, it hit me so hard what she said. And I've never really bemoaned it since."

