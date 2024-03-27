Anne Hathaway Learnt THIS Valuable Lesson From Princess Diaries Costar Julie Andrews; Find Out

In the world of movies, where stars shine bright and tales of fame unfold, sometimes behind the scenes, there are stories of friendship, mentorship, and valuable lessons learned. Anne Hathaway, the talented actress known for her roles in iconic films like The Princess Diaries, recently shared some profound insights she gained from her costar, Julie Andrews. In a heartfelt reflection featured in Vanity Fair, Hathaway revealed how working with Andrews shaped her perspective on professionalism and more. Let’s delve deeper into these lessons

Respect for fans

During the filming of The Princess Diaries, Hathaway observed Julie Andrews’ graciousness towards fans. She recalled how Andrews, even amidst her own busy schedule, always made time to connect with fans by signing autographs at the end of each filming day. Hathaway said, “She respected that they had a relationship to her work that spanned their entire lives and made it a beautiful experience for them.”

Through her interactions with Andrews, Hathaway realized the importance of conducting herself in a manner she could be proud of, both on and off the screen. Hathaway confessed to feeling speechless and overwhelmed by the flood of memories and emotions stirred by watching herself and her mentor Julie Andrews, on screen once again.

The profound impact

As she watched scenes from the movie, Hathaway told Vanity Fair, “I was 17 years old when we made this, and so I hadn’t met as many people yet in my life. So I knew Gary Marshall and Julie Andrews were two very special people. But now sitting here watching this from this point of view, they’re two of the most magical people I’ve ever met.”

Feeling all emotional, the Oscar winner shared, “The Princess Diaries was the film that changed my life. It’s so weird to watch it, I haven’t seen this movie in maybe 20 years, and it’s—I’m a little speechless with this one. Actually, it’s very emotional to see it.”

As she watched Julie Andrews portray Genovian queen Clarisse Renalsi, Hathaway couldn’t help but admire, “I just have to pause there and say—how radiant is Julie Andrews?”

And this is what we are talking about Hathaway’s admiration for Andrews’ talent and poise speaks volumes about the profound impact her costar had on her.

Potential for a sequel

A sequel to the movie The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which came out in 2004 might be happening soon. While Anne Hathaway expressed excitement about the sequel, Julie Andrews remains cautious.

Julie Andrews once shared her thoughts on TODAY.com, saying “sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone.” She mentioned that it’s been a while since the last movie and she’s not sure about doing another one.

On the other hand, Anne, talked about the excitement for a possible Princess Diaries 3 last year with PEOPLE. She said it was thrilling to see how excited everyone was. Hathaway understands it might be frustrating for fans waiting for it, but making a movie takes time, and everyone needs to be patient.

