'Really Had To Break The Brush': Anne Hathaway Reveals How She Had To Improv Makeover Scene From The Princess Diaries

Anne Hathaway is the Vanity Fair’s cover star for April. And recently the 41-year-old actress got a chance to go through her previous works and get a taste of nostalgia.

Get to know the improvisation she made during the filming of her 2001 movie, as The Oceans 8 actress shared a few memories from the set of her movie, The Princess Diaries.

Anne Hathaway about The Princess Diaries

The Love & Other Drugs actress appeared in the Scene Selection video series of Vanity Fair. The video, which was released on Monday featured Anne Hathaway rewatching her old movies such as Les Misérables, The Devil Wears Prada as well as The Princess Diaries.

Recalling the good old memories from the set of the aforementioned movie, The Idea of You actress spoke of an on-time improvisation she and her co-star Larry Miller had to attempt.

She remembered the scene when Miller was doing the makeover of her character Mia Thermopolis but the hairbrush was “being stubborn.”

The scene is when Mia is getting a makeover by Paolo, and while brushing her fizzy hair, Paolo accidentally breaks the brush into two.

During her appearance in the YouTube video, Anne Hathaway recalls, “So he really had to break the brush in this.”

Advertisement

Further stating, “They pre-broke the brush and it was supposed to break kinda easily but it didn’t quite happen.”

The Golden Globe Award star further stated, “So that’s me and Larry kind of improvving, trying to get it to go. And I don’t remember if the ‘ow’ was real or if I was just buying him some time but the brush was being stubborn that day.”

The Dark Knight Rises actress seems to be too proud of being a part of the movie as she got emotional while sharing the memories of this family-comedy movie.

Anne Hathaway is proud of her role in The Princess Diaries

During the recently released video by Vanity Fair, Anne Hathaway also spoke of how successful the movie had become and how big it is today.

“It felt so big at the time and it wound up being so big and it’s kind of just gotten bigger as my life has progressed,” Hathaway stated. She then added, “I’m just so proud to be in this movie, I’m really glad that I’m that girl in there.”

Furthermore, remembering the cast and crew of the aforementioned movie, the Intern actress spoke of Julie Andrews and the director of the movie Garry Marshall calling them “two of the most magical people I have ever met.”

ALSO READ: 'It Was Too Much': Anne Hathaway Reveals She Had Miscarriage During Run Of 2015 Off-Broadway Play