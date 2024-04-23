'Never Saw Her As A Villain': Jessica Gunning Talks About Her Baby Reindeer Character

Disclaimer: The article contains references to sexual assault.

A very awaited Miniseries, Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix on 11th April and has got the internet buzzing. The fans have been loving the character of Martha who is being played by Jessica Gunning. She is a British actress who has appeared in Baby Reindeer which is a story of a comedian and a crazy stalker who makes his life a living hell after he shows kindness to her while working at a bar.

Jessica Gunning On Her Stalker Role

The female lead, Gunning spoke about her performance and said that she felt a sense of responsibility for her co-star, Richard Gadd who has played the role of Donny and wrote the Netflix drama based on his own real-life experience of being stalked. While speaking to BBC, Gunning who has appeared on Pride and The Outlaws, said she felt it was important for Martha to not play a villain’s role as she never visualised Martha as a villain. When you’re playing that kind of part anywhere, it's always multifaceted and complicated, Jessica added.

During her interview, the actress had sympathy for Martha since her character is re-enacting “the life should have had” instead of living it another way. She also talked about how she never met the real-life Martha and also informed BBC that Gadd’s stalker had a different name. There is an episode that portrays grooming, sexual assault, and rape as horrifying, Gunning discussed how she used to check in with Richard to check if he was doing OK because that was certainly a gut-wrenching episode. The miniseries has dropped the jaws of many fans since the series has topped the Netflix charts after its release last week. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Details of Baby Reindeer: Everything We Know So Far

The drama series is based on a true story of how a Scottish comedian, Richard Gadd was stalked by a woman after a brief meeting at a bar. Gadd who played the role of Donny showed that the character’s story is based on an earlier period of his real life where Donny was abused by an older man, and later became a target of stalking.

The fans will first meet Martha meets Donny who is working at a bar where she tells how she is a successful lawyer but in the same line, she also mentions how she can’t afford a cup of tea. Even though Donny realizes that this woman is trouble Martha sees Donny in the way he wants to be seen when he is at his lowest.

Gadd spoke about this incident in a stage play in the UK before creating a series where he fictionalized his traumatic meetings with Martha. According to Glamour, the stalker amongst other frightening actions sent Richard more than 41,000 emails and left him 350 hours of voicemails. The series is now available to stream on Netflix and if you have watched it, let us know review in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Baby Reindeer Series: Who Is Richard Gadd's Real-Life Stalker Martha? Find Out Where Is She Now