NFL Player OJ Simpson Dies At 76 After Battling Prostate Cancer, Family Releases Statement

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Orenthal James Simpson, popularly known as OJ Simpson, died at the age of 76 after battling cancer. Reports suggest that the football player was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and at the time of his death, he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. The NFL star’s family released a statement after Simson’s death to inform his fans of the unfortunate event.

The statement read, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.” The sportsperson, though he lived a life full of grace, was involved in a criminal act in 1994.

Simpson’s Infamous Act In 1994

OJ Simpson was charged with mudslinging after the deaths of Nichole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. After the criminal case was filed against the player, Simpson was supposed to turn himself in but he didn’t. Instead, the NFL star tried to flee the country on June 17, 1994, in a white Ford Bronco. The car was driven around by a friend of Simpson, while he himself was sitting in the car with a gun on his head, threatening to kill himself. The police got hold of Simpson after around 90 minutes of chasing.

The sportsperson was presented in court soon after and called a fugitive. Simpson committed another infamous act later in 2007. The celebrity carried out an armed robbery in a casino in Los Angeles. Simpson was convicted of kidnapping and robbery in the same year. OJ was left on parole in 2021.

ALSO READ: When Ex-NFL Star OJ Simpson’s Infamous Police Chase Interrupted 1994 NBA Finals on TV

OJ Simpson Was Loved By Millions

According to sportscaster Bob Costas, Simpson was a household name and loved by millions. In a conversation with CNN, Costas said, "He was not just admired, but beloved. He was, if not the first, he was the first to do it in a big way, an African American who broke through." Comparing OJ to the current players, the sportscaster revealed, “What we see now with athletes today, be it Caitlin Clark recently, of course Tom Brady, Serena Williams, LeBron (James), I could go on and on, the first-name basis that we’re on with these athletes, the fact that we absolutely expect to see them on commercials. This, to me, really started with O.J. and the Hertz commercials."

O.J. Simpson is survived by his four children.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: O.J. Simpson’s Net Worth - How the Ex-NFL Player Makes Money in 2024?