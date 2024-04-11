When Ex-NFL Star OJ Simpson’s Infamous Police Chase Interrupted 1994 NBA Finals on TV

OJ Simpson, the former NFL player who played for the Buffalo Bills, has died at the age of 76 after fighting cancer. The California born running back for the Bills, who had many American football accolades to his name, took last breath on April 10 Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Simpson Family tweeted from OJ's verified X(formerly Twitter) account to announce the passing of the former player while battling with cancer.

However, his name was not only linked to the game of football, the NBA fans clearly remember the time when he caught the news for one of the strangest reasons, getting live broadcast of the 1994 NBA Finals between the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks shifted to the Los Angeles Police Department chasing down Simpson’s car on the freeway.

It was during the deciding Game 5 of the Finals, when the Knicks and Rockets were hung for the final clash to decide the NBA Finals’ winner as they stood winning two games each.

The NBC broadcast covering the crucial final game switched to the police chase midway through the game having 6:39 left on the clock. The chase proceeded till it was 3:40 left in the third quarter while the New York Knicks were leading 59-53.

Unfortunately the game broadcast was reported to be minimized on the live tv to the corner while the OJ Simpson chase was streamed on the full screen. However, the struggle ended when Simpson was finally arrested along with his Ford Bronco.

It was found out that he was being chased as per an arrest warrant was issued against him for ex-wife Nicle Brown Simpson’s murder, who was reported to be stabbed to death. The news later confirmed that after being put on trial, Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges.

