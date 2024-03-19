O.J. Simpson’s Net Worth - How the Ex-NFL Player Makes Money in 2024?

From being one of the most successful football players of all time to getting accused of his ex-wife's murder, O.J. Simpson has seen it all. O.J. Simpson is a name that the world knows about. But while most people know almost everything about his legal matters, there's a lot to be talked about around his net worth.

What Is O.J. Simpson’s Net Worth in 2024?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, O.J. Simpson's net worth is $3 Million in 2024. O.J. Simpson was married to his late ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson before the two parted ways in 1992 after spending seven years together. As per a court filing, the football star had $10.8 Million as an estimated net worth, during the time of divorce.

O.J. Simpson’s NFL Salary and Career Earnings

O.J. Simpson is a former NFL player who played in the league for almost a decade, from 1969 t0 1979. The ex-football player was one of the highest-paid athletes in the NFL in his prime time and made some good earnings from salaries and contracts. O.J. Simpson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1969.

During the time of his draft, O.J. Simpson signed a five-year-long contract with the Bills worth $650,000. On today's date, if we consider inflation, that amount will be around $4.5 Million. Before the 1978 NFL season, San Francisco 49ers got traded to San Francisco 49ers with a 3-year contract which came with an annual salary of $733,000.

Apart from being one of the highest-paid NFL players of his time, O.J. Simpson made some good income from endorsement deals. O.J. Simpson signed endorsement deals with brands such as Pioneer Chicken, Chevrolet, and Hertz. From the Chevrolet deal, O.J. Simpson made about $250,000.

The O.J. Simpson Trial

O.J. Simpson's life took a U-turn when he was charged with the murder of his late ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, her friend, in 1994. In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges on him, which was then followed by a very lengthy criminal trial. O.J. Simpson's criminal trial was famously called People VS Simpson 1995.

O.J. Simpson lost the civil trial and was convicted of the death, offering to pay about $33.5 Million in damages. In December 2001, O.J. Simpson's Miami house was raided by the FBI on suspicion of money laundering and drugs. The FBI found equipment linked to stealing satellite TV programming. O.J. Simpson ended up with another lawsuit.

Six years later, in September 2007, O.J. Simpson was arrested with several charges, from Las Vegas. Some of the charges that were on his head were armed robbery, assault, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping. O.J. Simpson was found guilty in a trial in 2008, resulting in a sentence of 33 years.

In 2017, O.J. Simpson was released from prison after getting parole. At the time of his release, O.J. Simpson had already served about 9 years of prison time. In December 2021, O.J. Simpson became a free man after getting an early release from parole.

How Did O.J. Simpson Lose His Money?

O.J. Simpson was one of the highest-paid NFL players but things turned out wrong for him. The former NFL player lost most of the money that he earned, as a result of legal suites that he lost. O.J. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 Million for losing a civil suit in 1996 but all he paid was $500,000. In June 2021, O.J. Simpson managed to settle about $60 Million against the civil court verdict.

O.J. Simpson’s Pension Money

When O.J. Simpson turned 55 years old, he officially became eligible to receive a pension from the league he retired from. But interestingly, O.J. Simpson held himself off until he turned 65 for taking the pension payments from the NFL. The ex-Bills player did that so he could receive a large monthly payment.

Starting in 2021, the NFL started paying him $10,575 a month instead of $4034. But since he was in prison all this time, he couldn't actually use any of that money. As a result, all that pension accumulated and turned out to be $602,000. Moreover, O.J. Simpson also has about 2-5 Million in personal pension.

O.J. Simpson’s House and Cars

O.J. Simpson played smart with his money and made some good investments in real estate back in his prime time. This includes O.J. Simpson's golf course and rental properties. The retired NFL player makes some good numbers from his income from rentals in Florida and California.

As per the legal filings that were submitted after his divorce in 1992, more than 50% of O.J. Simpson's net worth came from his Brentwood estate. He made that purchase back in 1977 for $650,000 and its value in today's market is more than 2.5 Million.

