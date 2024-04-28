Nicholas Galitzine Gets Real About His Dating Struggles Due To His Job; Says It's 'Difficult' and 'Straining'

According to British actor Nicholas Galitzine, the job of an actor can really affect relationships. Nicole, who rose to fame in 2023 for his role as Prince Harry in the romantic film Red, White, and Royal Blue, is currently starring with Anne Hathaway in a new romantic film titled The Idea of You. In this movie, he's Hayes Campbell, a famous pop star and part of the boy band August Moon. Hayes, who's in his early 20s, finds it difficult to connect with people while he's on tour and is adored by fans, until he meets Solène, an art dealer and single mother played by Hathaway, who's 41, at Coachella.



Talking to People magazine, Galitzine mentioned that he knows he's really lucky to have the job he does. But like any job, it has its downsides. One tough part is that it's not stable, and he's often not in the same place as his family or relationships. He added which can be really difficult and straining.

Nicholas Galitzine Reflects on Balancing Public Persona with Private Identity

Galitzine, who played in the Starz series Mary & George, thinks it's important to surround yourself with positive people. They energize and ground you. He adds that taking pauses and making time for oneself are crucial for replenishing energy.

Galitzine admits that Hayes is far more well-known than he is when contrasting himself with his persona. He understands that performers like himself might not experience the same difficulties that artists like Hayes do.

Nicholas says that musicians usually discover that their private personality blends with their onstage persona, whereas actors have a barrier between them and their characters. This merging may lead to misunderstandings about an individual's true identity when they are not in public.

One of the most interesting things about playing Hayes, for Galitzine, was examining this hazy boundary between his private and public selves.

Nicholas Galitzine Opens Up About Working with Anne Hathaway

Galitzine discusses the film's in-depth examination of the effects of fame on romantic relationships, which is based on Robinne Lee's 2017 book. For the up-and-coming actor, working with the acclaimed actress and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway—who is married to Adam Shulman—was a huge chance.

Even as a fan, he expressed admiration for Hathaway's versatility before they collaborated. Galitzine likes the way she transitions between comedy, drama, and musical aspects with ease, even though she does so naturally. Inspired by her incredible talent and versatility, he views her career as a role model for his own ambitions.

