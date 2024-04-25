Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway to team up soon? The Devil Wears Prada actress has THIS to say

Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway crossed paths during an international brand association last year. Fans loved seeing the duo walk together and pose for pictures. Ever since then, fans have been wondering if they might ever see Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway share the big screen.

Now, in a recent interview, The Devil Wears Prada actress spilled the beans on the possibility of working with global sensation Priyanka Chopra.

Anne Hathaway discussed a few things with Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview with News18, Anne Hathaway said that the actual conversation has not happened as of now but she is open to it. “We discussed a few things that night, that one hasn’t come up yet but what are we going to do, this is a great idea, how do we make this happen?” she wondered. When the interviewer suggested that they could star in a fun spy film, Anne was on board immediately.

She further added, "I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected."

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra gave an insight into what her life in France has been like. The series of pictures included a glimpse of the sets of Heads of State and a photo of the actress going through the script of The Bluff as well. Chopra also shared adorable pictures from her quality time with her daughter on the sets. The glimpses were a clear testament to the actress fulfilling her motherly role while juggling her professional commitments. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

On the work front, PeeCee is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others, in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who once left acting for his childhood love, worked with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to become a household name