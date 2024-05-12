After Lana Del Rey-Kim Kardashian Bonding, Taylor Swift Bestie Emma Stone Praises Her Ex Joe Alwyn For Being The 'Sweetest'

Looks like, Taylor Swift’s best friend two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone does not have any bad blood with her Kinds of Kindness co-star Joe Alwyn who earlier dated Swift. Alwyn and Swift broke up in 2023. And, while doing a press, Emma Stone made a rare comment on her best friend’s ex.

A few days back, at the Met Gala, singer Lana Del Rey not only met Kim Kardashian with whom Swift has an infamous feud, but also took photos and shared a few words. And, now after Emma Stone who would love to be called by her real name Emily says good words for Alwyn, it will be interesting to see how things turn.

Taylor Swift’s best friend Emma Stone’s praise for Joe Alwyn

Emma Stone once again paired up with Joe Alwyn for the Yorgos Lanthimos film, Kinds of Kindness and she has some nice words to say about her co-star. The duo previously worked in the 2018 movie The Favourite.

In a press release touting the release of Kinds of Kindness, Stone had poured praise for Alwyn, her co-star in the film.

“I love Joe,” she said. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet,” she said of him.

Kinds of Kindness has a heavy subject line, but Stone said that the bonding she shares with Alwyn in real life helped them both to do the difficult scenes. This film also stars Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

According to an official synopsis, "Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

Following the release of Taylor Swift's 11th album, many tracks from the album seemingly referred to Alwyn and his relationship with Swift. They broke up after six years of dating.

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift share a longstanding friendship

We all know how close friendship these two superstars share. Both are often seen admiring each other with so much mutual respect. In 2010, Swift attended Stone's Easy A premiere, she said: "I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Stone joked to Vanity Fair about scoring tickets to the show.

"She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind," she continued. From Stone's part, she has also spoken publicly about how much she adores her. During an interview with MTV, the Cruella actress said, "She's so great! We're very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor."

During an interview with Access Online, Swift discussed her close bond with stars such as Selena Gomez and Stone. "It’s just so important to have people that you trust, and Emma and Selena and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple of years, but our friendship has stayed the same. So that’s really good,” she added.

And recently, the Poor Things actress' birth name, Emily Jean Stone, has been credited on the song Florida!!! Earlier, Swift also said that she wrote her vault track When Emma Falls in Love and it was about one of her best friends. Though She did not directly say that it was about Stone, But fans immediately theorized about it.

They initially met at the Young Hollywood Awards event hosted by Hollywood Life magazine in Los Angeles back in April 2008.

