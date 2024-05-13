Interview With the Vampire Season 2: Why Did Delainey Hayles Replace Bailey Bass As Claudia? Reason Explored

When fans of Interview With the Vampire watched the episode of Season 2 on AMC, they noticed something different than the previous season – a new face playing Claudia.

In the first season, Bailey Bass portrayed Claudia, but now Delainey Hayles has taken over the role. The change happened suddenly, with a title card at the beginning of the episode announcing the switch.

Why is Bailey Bass replaced by Delainey Hayles in Interview With the Vampire?

But why did this switch occur? Well, no official explanation has been provided. AMC simply stated that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” led to the recasting, and it all happened rather swiftly.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Delainey Hayles expressed “Now looking at it, I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ But doing it, I was literally having the time of my life, so it went really quickly.”She initially submitted a video audition and was then invited for an in-person audition the very next day reports EW.

Hayles previously told Decider that meeting her co-star Jacob Anderson before the audition helped calm her nerves. The following day, she received the offer for the role and had to promptly fly to Prague to begin working on developing Claudia's appearance.

Speculation has arisen regarding Bailey Bass's departure, with some suggesting that her commitment to the Avatar movies may have been a factor. Before her role in Interview With the Vampire, Bass was involved in the Avatar sequel, and allegedly contractual obligations may have necessitated her sudden exit from the show, tells Decider.

Now, who exactly is Delainey Hayles? Delainey Hayles is an English actress whose previous experience primarily consisted of stage work in London before landing the role of Claudia in Interview With the Vampire Season 2. Her television credits include appearances in shows like Holby City and Too Close.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 1 recap

The second season of Interview With the Vampire kicks off with Louis and Claudia searching for fellow vampires in Europe.

Despite Claudia's lingering anger towards Louis for not destroying their maker's body, they make progress. Delainey Hayles takes over the role of Claudia, citing the support of her co-stars and Anne Rice's books as crucial in her portrayal.

Hayles draws inspiration from her childhood and Jamaican dolls to shape Claudia's character, aiming for a mix of creepiness and vulnerability. Meanwhile, Lestat appears to Louis as a haunting vision, offering a unique acting challenge for Sam Reid.

As Louis and Claudia encounter other vampires, their hopes for camaraderie are dashed when a violent encounter leaves them shaken. Tragedy strikes again at a shelter where they seek refuge, highlighting the harsh reality of their existence. Despite the challenges, they press on to Paris, their next destination.

