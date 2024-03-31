'Nothing But Gratitude': Today Show's Harry Smith Leaves NBC After 12 Years

After dedicating 12 years of his career to NBC News outlets, veteran correspondent Harry Smith is bidding farewell to the network.

On Friday, the 72-year-old journalist was honored by Today's weekday hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Sheinelle Jones, who gathered to celebrate his remarkable career.

To kick off the send-off festivities, Smith introduced a heartfelt A Look Back montage, showcasing the numerous news stories he covered during his tenure at NBC. From breaking political developments to exclusive interviews with Hollywood icons like Cher, Julia Roberts, and Madonna, the montage captured the breadth and depth of Smith's contributions to the network.

Harry Smith Receives Heartfelt Farewell from Today Show Team

Narrated by Smith himself, the poignant five-minute reel came to a close with him reflecting on his time at NBC, remarking, "And it all seems like it happened yesterday."

Touched by the tribute, the Today hosts rose to their feet, giving Smith a heartfelt standing ovation. Embracing Sheinelle Jones, 45, Smith struggled to hold back tears as he expressed his gratitude.

“I have nothing but gratitude,” Smith said. “Every time I would come on this show, I was welcomed so generously. I’ve had just this unbelievable array of phenomenal experiences since coming to NBC, and so I’m really full of nothing but gratitude.”

Continuing, Smith acknowledged the genuine engagement and support he received from the Today team, “Every time I’d come on, everyone would drop their phones, pay attention to the story and then respond.”

In a lighthearted moment, Savannah Guthrie, 52, chimed in, teasingly adding, “We only do that for you, Harry."

In a heartfelt moment, Smith disclosed his plans for the future, revealing that he intends to return to his alma mater, Central College in Pella, Iowa, to teach a course centered on the theme of "curiosity" in the upcoming fall semester.

“And I might write a book or two, we’ll see,” he added, hinting at potential literary endeavors on the horizon.

Moved by the occasion, Guthrie, visibly teary-eyed, led a champagne toast in honor of the esteemed broadcast journalist with over 50 years of experience.

“Harry, you have to write. It’s your mission, it’s your gift,” she said. “We will miss you every single day, and you better keep in touch.”

With warm wishes and heartfelt sentiments, the Today team bid farewell to Smith, acknowledging his remarkable contributions and wishing him continued success in his future endeavors.

A Quarter Century of Broadcasting Excellence

Following a distinguished 25-year tenure at CBS News, Smith departed the network in July 2011. Shortly thereafter, he embarked on a new chapter as a contributor to the primetime newsmagazine program Rock Center with Brian Williams, a role he assumed until the show's conclusion in 2013.

Despite the cancellation of Rock Center, Smith remained an integral part of the NBC News family. He continued to lend his expertise as a reporter for various NBC news outlets and occasionally stepped in to anchor for NBC Nightly News. Additionally, Smith's presence was felt on the Today show through his weekly segment, "Sundays with Harry," where he shared compelling stories and insights with viewers. Throughout his tenure at NBC, Smith's dedication to journalistic excellence and storytelling resonated with audiences, solidifying his reputation as a respected figure in the field of broadcast journalism.