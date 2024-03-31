The Beach Boys Documentary: Release Date, Streaming Details And Everything We Know So Far

The Beach Boys, a new documentary on the formative pop group, is coming to Disney+ on May 24. Featuring new interviews with original members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, and Al Jardine, the film is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny.

The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston, plus other luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was.

The Beach Boys Documentary release date, where to watch and more

The Beach Boys Documentary release date, where to watch and more

Disney has announced that its new documentary, The Beach Boys, will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 24. Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, the film celebrates the iconic California band and their revolutionary impact on pop music.

The documentary will delve into the band's humble family beginnings and their journey to becoming pop music icons. It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with The Beach Boys' members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston. The documentary will also includes insights from music industry luminaries like Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was.

The Beach Boys' documentary is a Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures Production, written by Mark Monroe. It is produced by Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Aly Parker, with executive producers including Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy.

Who are The Beach Boys?

The Beach Boys are an American rock band formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961. The group's original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Distinguished by their vocal harmonies, adolescent-oriented lyrics, and musical ingenuity, they are one of the most influential acts of the rock era.

They drew on the music of older pop vocal groups, 1950s rock and roll, and black R&B to create their unique sound. Under Brian's direction, they often incorporated classical or jazz elements and unconventional recording techniques in innovative ways.

The Beach Boys formed as a garage band centered on Brian's songwriting and managed by the Wilsons' father, Murry. They gained fame in the 1960s with their first national hit, Surfin' U.S.A., which reflected the California sound of southern California youth culture. They were one of the few American rock bands to maintain commercial standing during the British Invasion.

In 1965, they transitioned to more personal lyrics and ambitious orchestrations, gaining recognition for their Pet Sounds album and Good Vibrations single. After the Smile album was scrapped in 1967, Brian gradually handed control over the band to his bandmates.

In the late 1960s, the group's commercial momentum faltered in the U.S., and they were widely dismissed by the early rock music press. They rebranded in the early 1970s, with Carl as de facto leader until the mid-1970s. Dennis died in 1983, and Brian became estranged.

After Carl's death in 1998, the band granted Love legal rights to tour under the group's name. In 2010, the original members briefly reunited for the band's 50th anniversary tour. As of 2024, Brian and Jardine remain official members of the band.

The Beach Boys are a globally acclaimed and successful band, selling over 100 million records worldwide. They have influenced various music genres and movements, including psychedelia, power pop, progressive rock, punk, alternative, and lo-fi. Between the 1960s and 2020s, the group had 37 songs reach the US Top 40, with four topping the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2004, they were ranked 12 on Rolling Stone's list of the greatest artists of all time. Critics have ranked their albums as among the finest in history. The founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

