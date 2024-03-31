'I Don't Even Get Hangry': Poor Things Star Ramy Youssef Appears in Hilarious 'Ozempic for Ramadan' SNL Sketch

SNL never fails to impress with their spot-on parodies. Their recent sketch ad for ‘Ozempic For Ramadan’ had viewers in stitches. Ozempic, a medication used for treating type 2 diabetes, has been making headlines for its unexpected weight loss benefits, causing a frenzy in Hollywood. SNL managed to cleverly poke fun at the whole situation with a parody ad starring Poor Things actor Ramy Youssef.

What was Ramy Youssef's parody ad about?

Ramy Youssef, star of Poor Things and recent SNL host, offered a humorous approach to make fasting during Ramadan more manageable. He created a parody ad for Ozempic, suggesting it could make fasting easier.

In the parody ad, he says, "You know, fasting for Ramadan used to be easy. But the last few years, with work and a growing family, it's felt impossible. But not anymore, thanks to Ozempic for Ramadan."

Later, while opening the fridge, he says, "I used to rush to eat a whole meal before dawn. Now I just grab my prayer beads and Ozempic needle. As long as I shoot up before the sun rises, it's halal."

Other SNL characters hilariously featured in the parody ad

Ego Nwodim appears in another scene, portraying an office worker who claims she's "never gotten more work done." She's on Google Sheets, exclaiming "HAM - no, haram." The sketch also features Kenan Thompson as a Halal food cart owner who, with Ozempic's help, can resist the enticing food smells. He proceeds to stab himself with the needle. Meanwhile, Andrew Dismukes plays a convert, proudly displaying his 27-inch waist. The ad concludes humorously with a list of Ozempic's side effects, including "Nausea. Headaches and going straight to hell."

Advertisement

Ramy Youssef also nailed his monologue with impeccable comic timing. He didn't shy away from addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict and emphasized the significance of prayer, pleading, "Please free the hostages."

ALSO READ: Willem Dafoe Becomes Latest Addition To 1975 SNL Cast; Actor Going To Play THIS Character On-Screen