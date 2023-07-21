How does Salma Hayek stay gorgeous without botox? Actress reveals beauty secrets

Salma Hayek, the 56-year-old Oscar winner, recently revealed her refreshing approach to maintaining a youthful appearance without resorting to Botox. From her breakout role in Desperado to her powerful portrayal of Frida Kahlo in Frida, Hayek has garnered critical acclaim and accolades throughout her illustrious career. Beyond her impressive acting repertoire, Salma Hayek is admired for her ageless beauty and dedication to embracing a natural approach to aging.

In a recent interview on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, the stunning Salma Hayek spilled the beans on her secret to ageless beauty. The actor revealed that she has never resorted to Botox and instead relies on a unique combination of frequency machines and meditation to maintain her youthful appearance.

Salma Hayek's botox-free philosophy

Salma Hayek's beauty philosophy centers around inner harmony. The Mexican beauty revealed she doesn't solely rely on meditation for her timeless appearance. Salma divulged that she swears by radiofrequency and micro frequency machines, which are renowned for their skin-tightening benefits.The actor further explained that she practices a strange form of meditation where she feels energy dancing throughout her body. Hayek said she believes this practice plays a pivotal role in her glowing looks.

“I do a lot of the frequency machines, and they work on me better than on anyone,” Hayek enthusiastically shared. She added, “And just the meditation...sometimes when I'm doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, "Oh my God, you look 20 years old.”

According to Hayek, the results she achieves with these machines are unparalleled, leaving her looking rejuvenated and refreshed. “The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don't get with other people,” the actress proudly stated.

Hayek further shared what happens when she neglects her meditation sessions. She mentioned experiencing a range of physical issues. “When I don't meditate for some time, guess what? Not only the face start to drop and everything starts to drop, my herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles. I start breaking down,” she revealed.

Salma Hayek is an anti-botox advocate

For the unversed, Salma has long been an outspoken critic of Botox, and she stands firm in her decision to avoid the popular injectable. In 2017, she told DuJour, “I don't believe in Botox because your face doesn't move, and it's something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more every time.”

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek's age-defying beauty regimen showcases the power of inner well-being and cutting-edge non-invasive treatments. Hayek joins a league of other Hollywood stars, such as Stevie Nicks, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep, who have also embraced a natural approach to aging.

