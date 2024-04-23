'They Are Important': Victoria Beckham Reveals She Has Glam Nights With Daughter Harper When Husband David Beckham Is Away

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, fashion icon and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham discussed her approach to parenting. The 50-year-old celebrity unveiled a more compassionate side: her commitment to active parenting, particularly with Harper, her youngest kid.

In the interview, it was reported that Victoria Beckham and Harper had recently visited the English retail chain Waitrose. Harper asked them to pick up a certain snack for school, so they went on this special expedition. She stresses how significant these little everyday moments are.

Victoria Beckham Spills the Beans on Fun Mom-Daughter Nights

Victoria Beckham enjoys her own fun with her daughter Harper while David Beckham is away. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 50-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girls star talked candidly about her mother-daughter relationship.

Four-time mother Victoria Beckham highlights the value of routine household tasks in creating a strong sense of family unity. "I've never not done those things, and neither has David," she was reported as adding. They hold significance." This highlights her commitment to being present in her children's lives, even for seemingly mundane tasks like grocery shopping.

However, when husband David Beckham, the former football star, is away, Victoria and Harper transform their nights into glamorous affairs. Victoria playfully revealed, "We do them when David is away," before adding with a touch of humor, "Tonight it's fake tan."

It's clear that even amid the glamor of their high-profile lives, Victoria Beckham and Harper cherish these moments.

In the interview, she has also shared her thoughts on ageing. And she stated that she feels good about this thing. "The thing with aging is that it is what it is. I always remember Marc Jacobs saying to me when he turned 60 that it was better than the alternative of not turning 60," she told the outlet.

"But generally I feel good about things," she added. "I have better opportunities now than I did when I was younger,” she added.

Spice Girls Reunite As Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her 50th Birthday

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham turned 50 on April 17 and it turned out to be a star-studded party reuniting with her former Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, and Melanie Chisholm. In a video shared by David Beckham on Instagram, the five women could be seen enjoying a karaoke moment, singing along to their 1997 hit, Stop.

David Beckham shared the moment on Instagram and was seen singing along.

"I mean come on," he wrote in his caption. Later, Victoria Beckham also shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife”

The party reportedly took place at Oswald's private members' club in Mayfair, it saw high-profile celebrities like Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Gordon Ramsay as attendees.

For the unversed, Spice Girls, the British pop band, was formed in 1994. The group was so popular with hits including Wannabe and Say You'll Be There that topped charts across the globe.

