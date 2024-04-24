'One Of The Best Scripts I Have Read': Hugh Grant Shares Exciting Update About Bridget Jones 4

Hugh Grant has increased fans’ anticipation and expectations for the fourth installment of the cult classic Bridget Jones movie series. It’s one of the best scripts he has ever read, he claims.

He has confirmed the movie adaptation of the 2013 novel Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy and his return as one of the leads in the movie series.

What Does Hugh Grant Have To Say About Bridget Jones 4 And Reprising His Role?

Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant are all set to reprise their roles as Bridget and Daniel Cleaver in the forthcoming Bridget Jones sequel. However, it is still unknown whether Colin Firth who played Darcy, Bridget’s love interest will return. The cast will also include newcomers such as Leo Woodhall and Chiwetel Ejiofor from The White Lotus and Doctor Strange respectively.

The Notting Hill star told Entertainment Tonight, "I'll tell you what, I think this script for the fourth Bridget is the best one of the four. And, in fact, one of the best scripts I have read for in a long time". He shared his excitement about the script which is both funny and emotionally charged at the same time.

Hugh Grant Shares Plot Details And Lauds The Script of the Latest Bridget Jones Sequel

Grant, 63, had taken a brief break from the movie series back in 2016 with his character written out as dead. However, at the end of the movie Bridget Jones’s Baby hinted at a promise of his character’s return in forthcoming sequels with a suggestive newspaper headline.

The Love Actually actor also noted how exciting the plot of the film is as it is partly based on novelist Helen Fielding’s personal experiences of single motherhood. Bridget is caught between raising her two children by herself and wanting to date again. Hugh Grant showered the movie script with praises and called it tear-jerking.

