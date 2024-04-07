‘We Used To Bicker For Hours': Elizabeth Hurley Reveals How She And Ex Hugh Grant Fought Over Having Kids

In a candid interview, Elizabeth Hurley revealed intimate details about her 13-year relationship with actor Hugh Grant and their discussions about starting a family. The British actress and model shared insights into their dynamic and shed light on their differing views on parenthood when she was in a relationship with her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant.

Elizabeth Hurley claims that Hugh Grant is a great father

Hurley and Grant were once considered one of the most prominent celebrity couples of the 1990s, captivating fans with their glamor and charisma. Despite enduring a public cheating scandal in 1995, the duo remained together until their split in 2000. Despite their breakup, they maintained a close friendship, with Grant even assuming the role of godfather to Hurley's son, Damian, whom she shares with Steve Bing.

During her interview with Andy Cohen on the SiriusXM show, as retrieved via ET, Hurley shared her thoughts on Grant's transformation into a devoted father of five children. Despite their romantic relationship never resulting in children together, Hurley acknowledged Grant's prowess as a dad, describing him as a caring and involved parent. Hurley stated, "Yeah, kind of. He's got five. He's a very good dad. He has five children that worship him. They adore him. They sit on Daddy's knee and all that stuff."

Elizabeth Hurley reveals bickering with Hugh Grant on having kids

When questioned about whether she and Grant ever discussed having children during their relationship, Hurley provided a candid response. She admitted that parenthood was “never” on the table for them, but they did engage in playful discussions about what their hypothetical offspring would look like. Hurley emphasized that while they entertained the idea of having children together, they never regretted not pursuing it, especially considering Damian's birth.

She exclaimed, “You know, you'd think all that, but of course, had that happened, I wouldn't have baby [Damian], so you could never regret anything.” She reflected on their playful banter and fondly recalled their spirited debates about their future children's features. Hurley recounted lighthearted debates where they would banter over which traits their children would inherit from each of them, showcasing their affectionate yet competitive relationship.

The British model added, “Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day. We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, 'It would have to be my eyes.' 'No, my eyes.' 'Your hair?' 'No, my hair. I've got a much better mouth.' So, we used to bicker for hours about who would look like who and, of course, none of his children look like him as it happened."

In conclusion, Elizabeth Hurley's revelations offer a glimpse into her relationship with Hugh Grant and their perspectives on parenthood. Despite their romantic relationship ending without children, they maintained a supportive friendship and celebrated each other's roles as parents.

