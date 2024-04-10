Renee Zellweger, Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson And Leo Woodall Team Up For Bridget Jones 4; Deets Inside

The fan favorite show Adventures of Bridget Jones is all set to continue with a fourth film named,Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, where Hugh Grant is set to renew his role as Daniel Cleaver, having sat out the previous installment, 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby. That movie charted Bridget’s unexpected pregnancy, which coincided with a love triangle as veteran on-off boyfriend Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and a new suitor played by Patrick Dempsey vied for her affections.

Firth is not returning for the fourth film, which is set four years after the previous installment and sees Bridget, a widow with two small children, and Mark having been killed by a landmine in Sudan.

Joining Grant and Renée Zellweger are Emma Thompson, who played Bridget’s doctor in the third film, as well as series newcomers Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, who gained immense success after One day on Netflix. (Yes, we are talking about Dexter on Netflix.)

Details of the new Bridget Jones franchise

It has been suggested that Leo Woodall will portray the charming 30-year-old character who Bridget becomes involved with as she navigates dating following her breakup. Fielding has penned the script for the feature, with Michael Morris set to direct, known for his previous work on To Leslie, starring Andrea Riseborough, who received an unexpected Oscar nomination last year.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is scheduled to film in London this summer for release in February 2025, clashing with Valentine's Day. The franchise has earned about $760 million at the box office.

A brief throwback of the other seasons of the franchise

Bridget Jones has had three films so far, 2001’s Bridget Jones’ Diary, 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and 2016’s Bridget Jones’ Baby.

The first film followed Bridget as she began a relationship with Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant, not actually realizing that her perfect match was Mark Darcy. Darcy, of course, was played, in an inspired piece of casting, by Colin Firth; the obnoxious fist fights between the two men are a common scene in the films.

Furthermore, the second installment witnesses Bridget once again being taken in by Cleaver’ charms in Thailand, before she ends up in prison. While the third film sees Bridget end up pregnant, unsure whether Darcy's or Patrick Dempsey’s Jack is the father,.

Fans have been waiting for the fourth installment of the film, with writer, Helen Fielding frequently assuring fans that she was working on the script. However, according to sources, the pre-production work has already begun for the fourth chapter.

ALSO READ: ‘I Couldn’t Live With Myself’: Oliver Hudson Confesses About Being Unfaithful To Wife Erinn Bartlett Before Wedding