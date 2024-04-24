“They’re So Dead Serious”: Jerry Seinfeld On How Movie Business Is Over; Says 'Disorientation' Replaced It

With Unfrosted, an origin story of Pop-Tarts, comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is making his directorial debut. In a recent interview with GQ, the American comedian whose TV show Seinfeld was a landmark of American popular culture in the late 20th century discussed today's movie industry and where it stands at this moment.

He made his stand-up debut in 1976 and worked his way to an appearance on The Tonight Show in 1981, which gave Seinfeld his first national exposure. By the late 1980s, he was one of the highest-profile stand-up comedians in the United States. In 2004, Comedy Central named him the 12th-greatest stand-up comedian of all time. And, what he spoke about the movie industry is really a thought-provoking matter.

Jerry Seinfeld Says Movie Business is Over

In a recent interview, Jerry Seinfeld spoke about the state of the movie industry. He said that "depression" and "confusion" have replaced the movie business.

"It was totally new to me. I thought I had done some cool stuff, but it was nothing like the way these people work," Seinfeld told GQ in an interview. "They're so dead serious! They don't have any idea that the movie business is over. They have no idea."

He added, “Film doesn’t occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives. When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it. We quoted lines and scenes we liked. Now we’re walking through a fire hose of water, just trying to see.”

On being asked what replaced movies, the comedian replied, “Depression? Malaise? I would say confusion. Disorientation replaced the movie business. Everyone I know in show business, every day, is going, ‘What’s going on? How do you do this? What are we supposed to do now?’”

His directorial debut film Unfrosted will tell the story of the Pop-Tart and how it was created. It is set in 1963. It stars Seinfeld, Hugh Grant, Melissas McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Max Greenfield, and James Marsden among others.

What Does Jerry Seinfeld Think about His Position In the Industry?

Seinfeld while speaking about his position in the industry said that he has done enough stuff which is his own thing. “I’ve done enough stuff that I have my own thing, which is more valuable than it’s ever been. Stand-up is like you’re a cabinetmaker, and everybody needs a guy who’s good with wood.”

Seinfeld recently appeared in the series finale of Larry David’s HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. The two men co-created the iconic sitcom, Seinfeld.

Speaking about comedy and its current state, he added that people are flocking to stand-up because it can not be fake. “It’s like platform diving. You could say you’re a platform diver, but in two seconds we can see if you are or you aren’t. That’s what people like about stand-up. They can trust it. Everything else is fake.”

And added that, the movie industry might be over, but not stand-up comedy. “Stand-up is like you’re a cabinetmaker, and everybody needs a guy who’s good with wood,” he said.

Unfrosted premieres May 3 on Netflix.

